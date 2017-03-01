Bulgarian insurer DallBogg licensed to sell RCA policies in Romania as of Feb. 22

Under the EU’s Freedom of Services (FoS) provisions, insurer DallBogg can operate on Romania’s insurance market as of February 22, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced on Monday.

“The Financial Supervisory Authority replied in the affirmative to the notification received from Bulgaria’s Financial Supervision Commission as regards the request of DallBogg to operate on the Romanian insurance market under the Freedom of Services terms,” ASF announced in a statement.

According to the cited source, DallBogg can provide class X (mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance – RCA) services beginning February 22, 2017 under observance of the specific legislation, Law 237/2015, OUG 54/2016 and Rule 39/2016 in particular.

DallBogg was established in 2008 as a company specializing in health insurance. Since 2013 the company has been operating on the general insurance market.