Business Lease anticipates on changes in mobility demands and appoints new Commercial Director and Mobility Solutions Manager

Business Lease Romania appoints Ioana Grigore as its new Commercial Director;

Adaptation is key for Business Lease, hence the new position of Mobility Solutions Manager, taken up by Daniel Ivan.

Markets are developing and changing fast, with new kinds of customers requiring improved and new mobility solutions perfectly fitting their needs. To adequately deal with these challenges Business Lease, one of the leading providers of mobility services and Operational Lease in Romania, is announcing a change in its organization and it appoints Ioana Grigore as new the Commercial Director and Daniel Ivan will take up the position of Mobility Solutions Manager.

“We provide our customers with the optimal set of services that not only improve their TCO, but also streamline their mobility. In order to keep our Better Care promise, we continuously invest in the human factor. Because a company cannot provide expertise without experts. This is why it is essential to have key people in key positions” , states Philip Aarsman, the Managing Director of Business Lease Romania.

Ioana Grigore started within Business Lease as Field Sales Manager, she has a broad experience in Sales and Marketing with over 8 years in both retail- and online-business and the experience of working with large teams.

“These days our sector is facing a lot of evolutionary changes and therefore for me this is the right time to be in this position and to shape the business. Coming from the B2C market this new position offers me the advantage of a better understanding of the final consumer, which in time will translate into developing new tools and a new approach for Business Lease. In such a competitive market, we will stick to our promise of Better Care, exceeding our customers’ expectations every day”, declares Ioana Grigore, the new Commercial Director of Business Lease Romania.

With over 12 years of experience in Car fleet Management and Operational Leasing in Romania, Daniel Ivan fits perfectly for to the new role of Mobility Solutions Manager.

“Technology is continuously evolving and the requirements for mobility solutions are more and more challenging, hence the need of a new position in Business Lease Romania. In this growing modern world of business, companies are continuously evaluating and searching for the best fit in services. I believe I am the person who will be able to develop new mobility solutions for our customers’ mobility. Therefore I will bring my passion for innovation into making new products with Better Care added value” , states Daniel Ivan, the new Mobility Solutions Manager of Business Lease Romania.

About Business Lease Group:

Business Lease is an expert in providing complete solutions for operational lease and mobility for both large and small and medium-seized companies. In addition, it offers importers and dealers customized solutions in the areas of captive leasing, inventory financing to dealers and other financial products and services.

Apart from the Netherlands, where it has its headquarters and numerous regional offices, Business Lease is a major player in Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary. The company leases all types and models of automobiles at a competitive price (TCO), and is known for providing excellent service. Business Lease Group’s portfolio comprises over 42,000 contracts. Customer focus and service quality in mobility is the company’s main priorities, because Business Lease considers that a car is just a car, but it’s the people who make the difference.