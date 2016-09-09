Business Lease launches the Auto Market – center of used vehicles

Business Lease has invested 50,000 euros in the developing of the used cars center.

The Auto Market sales for 2016 are estimated at 300 units and the turnover of 2.1 mil. Euros.

Business Lease, the international provider of operational leasing and mobility services, launches its own center of used vehicles, Auto Market. It is the latest investment of the company in Romania.

The new center completes the service portfolio of Business Lease and is located next to the company headquarters, in the SWAN Office and Technology Park in Pipera.

In the Business Lease park for used cars, developed with an investment of about EUR 50,000, the cars are mainly exposed from small, medium or compact class, with an age between one and four years.

“We shape our offer for the final customers, that pay attention to the details when choosing their next car and who take care in what they are investing. In a market dominated by cars for which a test is difficult, we bring a fair offer, with cars whose maintenance has been respected and the entire technical history is certified,” says Philip Aarsman, Managing Director Business Lease.

For each vehicle, Business Lease can offer financing solutions, full warranty for 12 months or 15,000 km, trade in possibility for the current car and an extra set of tires, of winter or summer, depending on the season. Every car has one previous owner, real mileage, revisions plan and respected maintenance, a complete technical history and optimal technical condition.

The park’s offer of used Auto Market vehicles consists of previously used cars by the customers of the Business Lease fleet, which has taken care with the maintenance and the reparation of them. Through this center, Business Lease can retrieve also the used cars of the new operational leasing customers who have this need, before contracting or the renewal of the current fleet of cars.

“The center for used vehicles completes the range of services in the Business Lease portfolio for the customers of operational leasing and fleet management and for the final customers. We offer the same quality of the products and services, along with all the conditions and the CARE philosophy benefits of Business Lease, for each used car. With this concept we want to emphasize the customer’s confidence in our products, each car being ready to be a part of their families” , says John Gregory, Sales & Marketing Manager Business Lease.

For the current year, Business Lease aims a sales volume of 300 units and a turnover of 2.1 million euros for the used Auto Market vehicles park. For 2017, which will be the first full year of activity, is targeted a total of 400 sold units.