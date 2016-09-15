Business Lease supports mobility for blind people from Romania

Business Lease, the international operational leasing and mobility services supplier, has donated a Dacia Duster SUV to Light into Europe, the British-Romanian charity that supports blind and deaf people through education, equipment and skills to live independent lives. Light into Europe’s flagship project is training and providing the first Guide Dogs for the blind in Romania giving freedom of movement to visually impaired people.

The car provided by Business Lease will be used by the charity in order to transport vision impaired people registered in the programme and their guide dogs.

“We are glad that we are able to assist Light into Europe in such a great cause. We have found their work with blind and deaf people inspiring and much needed. To help them in their endeavour we have supplied a mobility solution that will make it easier to develop the programme”, said Philip Aarsman, Managing Director Business Lease.

Light into Europe has begun training dogs for the blind in 2009 and since then they have worked with more than 30 dogs. So far, 13 visually impaired people have benefited of a guide dog, as well as 2 other people, suffering of epilepsy, that now have assistance dogs.

“We are delighted to have the support and care of Business Lease through the lease of this Dacia Duster. Having a high quality, versatile car to be able to transport both dogs and beneficiaries will sustain and develop our aim of supporting more people to become mobile and independent. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Business Lease and will make the most of the care they are giving back to the community”, said Rob Bousie, Development Manager at Light into Europe

Besides working and training dogs for special needs, Light into Europe has handed out 725 adapted textbooks for visually impaired students in 3 schools for the blind in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Târgu-Frumos. Also, 700 women trained as part of Romanian sign language courses as well as 800 children from schools in Bucharest, Buzău and Cluj through their creative education programme.