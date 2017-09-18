Businessman Dumitru Nicolae, sentenced in the Microsoft case, has left Jilava Penitentiary

Businessman Dumitru Nicolae – sentenced to two years and four months in prison in the “Microsoft” case – left Jilava Penitentiary on Friday evening, after the Ilfov Court decided to release him conditionally.

Dumitru Nicolae told the journalists that he can hardly to see his children.

“Look, I have tears in my eyes” said the businessman, without making other statements.

The decision to conditionally release Dumitru Nicolae was issued on Friday by the Ilfov Court, which thus maintained the decision taken by District 4 Court on August 2.

The District 4 Court motivated the decision to release Dumitru Nicolae by the fact that he had an appropriate behavior during the detention period, he was rewarded 4 times, he gained 36 days by working and he attended cultural activities. The judge also appreciated that the time spent by Nicolae Dumitru in prison was enough to reeducate the sentenced person, and that he could form an appropriate behavior towards the social values, the rule of law and the social cohabitation rules.

On October 3, 2016, businessman Nicolae Dumitru was sentenced to 2.4 years in prison for influence peddling in the Microsoft case, his sentence being increased from 1.6 years of suspended prison, which was originally ordered. The court also ordered him to pay USD 2,050,000 and EUR 1,000,000 to the state.

In the same case, businessman Dorin Cocos was found guilty for influence peddling and money laundering, the court ordering in his case the seizure of EUR 9,000,000 and sentencing him to 2 years and 4 months in prison.

Former mayor of Piatra Neamt, Gheorghe Stefan, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for influence peddling, the court deciding to seize EUR 3,000,000.

Gabriel Sandu, former Minister of Communications and Information Society from December, 2008 to September, 2010, was found guilty for taking bribery and money laundering, the court ordering in his case the seizure of more than EUR 2,000,000 and sentencing him to 3 years in prison.

The judgement of the “Microsoft” case began on March 24, 2015, and it was ended in October, 2016; the trial referred to the manner of assigning Microsoft licenses for ten years.

According to the prosecutors, Dorin Cocos asked and received EUR 9 million from Claudiu Florica and Dinu Pescariu, in order to ensure the conclusion and the execution of the Microsoft licensing agreement with the Communication Ministry, with the support provided by Elena Udrea, who was at that time the Minister of the Regional Development and PDL Vice Chairman.

Prosecutors said in the indictment that Dorin Cocos asked EUR 17.5 million for himself, for Gheorghe Stefan and for Gabriel Sandu, in order to intervene for purchasing the right to use Microsoft licenses, of which EUR 15.7 million were received in the account of certain companies controlled by the three persons, directly or through intermediaries.