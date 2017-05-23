Businessman Sebastian Ghita, heard by the Supreme Court through a videoconference

Businessman Sebastian Ghita, who is placed into custody in Serbia, was heard on Monday, through a videoconference, in a secret session which began at the High Court of Cassation and Justice, in the case related to the former British PM Tony Blair’s visit to Romania, in which the former Pm Victor Ponta is also being prosecuted.

The hearing of the businessman through a videoconference started at 13.00, in a secret session which is held in the presence of a Serbian language interpreter.

The hearing was originally scheduled for the last Wednesday, but Ghita refused to make statements, arguing that he was not assisted in Serbia by his chosen lawyer. Being preventively arrested in Belgrade, Sebastian Ghita went live with Romanian judicial authorities on Wednesday afternoon, in a videoconference, at a secret session held at the High Court of Cassation and Justice. He should have answered the questions at the hearing in the case related to the visit of the former British PM Tony Blair to Romania, in which the former PM Victor Ponta is also being prosecuted.

On Friday, Sebastian Ghita was heard in Belgrade for extradition. He refused, however, extradition and referred to political persecution. His lawyer also demanded replacing detention with home arrest, a decision being possible this week.

Sebastian Ghita was identified and detained in Belgrade on the night of April 13 to 14. Ghita had Slovenian driving license and ID card and was with his brother at the time of capture.

On April 26, DNA Ploiesti prosecutors requested the courts to issue new arrest warrants on the name of the former MP Sebastian Ghita in the two corruption cases in which he is investigated and in which he had not received or the investigators had not submitted requests to issue an arrest warrant, respectively the case on the visit of the former British PM Tony Blair and the one in which Ghita is investigated with Victor Ponta’s brother-in-law, Iulian Cristian Hertanu.

Thus, DNA prosecutors have filed with the High Court of Cassation and Justice a request to issue a preventive arrest warrant on Ghita’s name also in the case on the visit of the former British PM Tony Blair to Romania, a case in which Ghita is prosecuted together with Victor Ponta for corruption offenses.

On September 6, 2016, DNA prosecutors announced that Victor Ponta is investigated under a 60-day judicial control in a new criminal case, being charged of using his influence or authority in order to obtain for himself or for somebody else, money, goods or other undue benefits, and of complicity in money laundry. Later, on September 10, the magistrates of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) changed the conditions of the judicial control for Victor Ponta. Thus, former PM’s interdiction to make public statements on the case was raised. At the same time, Victor Ponta was allowed to leave the country. According to the prosecutors, Ponta received EUR 220,000 from Sebastian Ghita to organize the visit of the former British PM Tony Blair to Romania, and in exchange for money, he appointed the businessman as a candidate on the PSD lists, according to the investigators.