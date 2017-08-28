BVB: Last week’s stock trading on regulated market plunges 33 pct

The value of last week’s stock trades on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) was somewhere over 134.3 million lei, or more than 29.2 million euro, by 33 percent less compared to the previous week, the capital market operator informed on its website.

The most traded issuers last week were SIF1 Banat Crisana with over 33.2 million lei, followed by Romgaz with 29.6 million lei and Fondul Proprietatea with 16.1 million lei.

Spots four and five are occupied by Banca Transilvania with 13.6 million lei and BRD 7.76 million lei.

On the alternative trading system, Deutsche Bank was on the top position with 0.7 million lei, followed by Bucur with 267,986 lei and Autonova with 226,636 lei. Daimler is on the fourth spot with 155,501 lei, while Bittnet Systems is fifth with 89,214 lei.

The total value of year-to-date trades on all markets managed by BVB amounts to over 8,64 billion lei.