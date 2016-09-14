BVB launches “Fluent in Finance” platform

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has launched on Wednesday the financial education platform “Fluent in Finance,” through which the interested persons can acquire financial knowledge, mainly in the capital market area.

“The platform will certainly be the most important point for those who want to understand the mechanisms of the capital market. This is a unique project, but not the only one in the area of financial education conducted by BVB together with the market partners. This concept was taken over from a wider project aimed at Romania passing to the statute of emerging market,” BVB CEO Ludwik Sobolewski said.

In his turn, BVB Chairman Lucian Anghel pointed out that any Romanian aspiring to financial independence or increase in the living standard should access this site, because financial education also brings forth welfare.

“We are trying to create this unique space where any Romanian can find a full set of information about the capital market. There are educational videos, about 160 financial culture questions, there are the most interesting things students can learn about in a faculty in Romania,” Anghel pointed out.

According to him, with this initiative the Stock Exchange is trying to make the capital market in Romania more accessible and each Romanian be able to manage their wealth.

The financial platform that can be accessed at the following address www.fluentinfinante.ro, was developed together with the Banca Transilvania Financial Group, BCR Pensii, the Central Depository, Intercapital Invest, OTP Asset Management and Tradeville.