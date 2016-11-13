BVB’s Sobolewski: I hope next gov’t will understand importance of listing large companies

The next government of Romania will have to understand that in order for Romania to have a bigger capital market, large companies will have to be listed, which is important to Romania’s economic prosperity, Director General of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Ludwik Sobolewski told Agerpres on Friday.

The Romanian capital market, he said, is not small in terms of the number of traded companies, economic sectors, capitalisation, value of the traded companies, but transactions are below the level they should be, particularly for its negative label as a frontier market, which has to be changed. BVB is about to be upgraded to emerging market, so that international investors may invest more and buy more, said Sobolewski.

He added that new listings are required for the market development, especially privatisations of large companies because they generate bigger transactions. If the Romanian government understands that continuing privatisations and sending new companies to the market is important to the economic prosperity of Romania, said Sobolewski, that will improve world’s perception over Romania’s economy.

Hopefully, he added, the next government will understand that that is the element that makes sure we will have a better and bigger capital market.

Late this September, Romania was officially included in a watch list of countries with a substantive potential of being promoted to emerging market.