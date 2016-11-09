“C.I. Parhon” National Institute of Endocrinology celebrates this year its 70th anniversary. Iohannis: Proof of Romania’s relevant position on European research map

The “C.I. Parhon” National Institute of Endocrinology, which celebrates this year its 70th anniversary, is proof of Romania’s relevant position on the map of European research, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message on Tuesday.

“The Institute is an example to follow as regards the rapprochement of Romania’s medical research with well-established European research structures, contributing to harnessing the potential of the medical research sector and increasing the competitiveness of Romanian science. Apart from the results obtained in research, a praiseworthy fact is that they are also translated into practice at top level, in one of a kind specialist departments – from endocrine surgery to the nuclear therapy or pediatric endocrinology department. (…) Romania has a tremendous growth and development potential, and the example of the ‘C.I. Parhon’ National Institute of Endocrinology is proof that we have a relevant position on the map of European research, that we can strengthen in the future,” said the head of the state in the message presented by state advisor Ligia Deca.

In his message, the President congratulates the Institute on the “professionalism shown in the day to day interaction with the patients, as well as on its research activity and its contribution to the development of its specialty through the projects carried out, the training of specialists in the field, as well as through the investments in research infrastructure.”

“The vision the Institute committed to, the population’s health and welfare, represents the basic resource for the assertion of human capital, it’s a vision that sets in place a standard of excellence that has been successfully honored during these 70 years of existence,” said President Iohannis.

He added that he is pleased to see that the students of the Endocrinology Department of the “Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy are getting involved in research projects right from the beginning of their academic journey, noting that this provides an additional guarantee of the quality of their further professional activity.

“The Institute’s initiatives and investments over the years contribute to increasing the attractiveness of science to young people and stimulate their appetite for innovation. Beyond the direct benefits deriving from investments in research and development, such initiatives respond to the aspirations of Romanian researchers who specialize outside the country and provide an alternative to those who wish to pursue a career in this field in Romania,” Iohannis said.

He underscored that the development of education and research play a central role in shaping the response to the challenges of tomorrow’s society, and is a crucial factor in economic development and growth.

“I congratulate you on your promoting and observing a set of strong values, built during the Institute’s 70 years of existence – outstanding tradition, innovation, continuity, dedication, excellence, safety, integrity, compassion and kindness, respect for the patient’s rights, teamwork and ensuring last generation technology. All this provides the guarantee for the professionalism and dedication wherewith you carry out your activity,” said the President.