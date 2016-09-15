Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Bogdan Olteanu, at DNA. Senate Speaker to undergo lie detector test

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu was summoned at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday morning in order to be heard in Bogdan Olteanu’s case and to tell investigators whether Olteanu interceded with him in order to appoint Liviu Mihaiu as Governor of the Danube Delta. Former National Bank of Romania (BNR) Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu was subpoenaed at the DNA on Thursday too, to be heard in the case in which he is accused of influence peddling.

Prosecutors asked Calin Popescu Tariceanu to undergo a lie detector test, RomaniaTV.net informs. The Senate Speaker accepted to undergo the test, the news channel’s website informs.

Prosecutors proposed the same thing to Bogdan Olteanu, while he was in custody, however he refused, arguing that he is going through a stressful period and cannot handle such a test.

On leaving the DNA, Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated he was heard as a witness in Bogdan Olteanu’s case. He added that the investigation is not public and he will not make statements about the case.

“I am not the fan of televised justice, so I won’t be making statements about the case,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu said.

Bogdan Olteanu left the DNA after well over two hours of hearings. He made no statements for the press.

Bogdan Olteanu’s lawyer pointed out that the former BNR Deputy Governor “is fighting to prove his innocence.” “Both we and the DNA want to obtain only one thing: to find out the truth. Both the prosecutors and the defence will put questions in order for each to prove its case,” Constantin Durgheu, Olteanu’s lawyer, said.

Asked whether pleading guilty is an option taken into account, Durgheu emphasised that Bogdan Olteanu is fighting to prove his innocence.

According to a communique issued by the Senate, Calin Popescu Tariceanu found out two days ago that he has to show up at the DNA on Thursday.

“This morning, at 9 a.m., Mr. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Romanian Senate, was invited at the DNA. The invitation was sent two days ago but the Senate Speaker did not publicly reveal it in order to see whether the DNA is continuing to leak information to the press for propaganda-electioneering purposes. The press found out about it and was present at the DNA before the hearing. As happened previously, in similar situations, the Senate Speaker will not make statements at the DNA,” reads the Romanian Senate’s communique.