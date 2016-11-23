Calin Popescu Tariceanu: It’s normal for a party to want to appoint the Premier

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-chair Calin Popescu Tariceanu (photo) stated in Bistrita that it is normal for a political party to want to appoint its own Premier and that although PSD will not back him for the Premier’s office the relationship and collaboration between ALDE and PSD will not be affected.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated at a press conference organised in Bistrita that although PSD will not back him for the Premier’s office the collaboration between the two political parties will not be affected.

“First of all, I believe it is normal for a party with aspirations, pretentions in elections, one that does not show up for the sake of appearances, to have the opportunity and courage to nominate its own candidate for the Prime Minister’s office. Of course, both we and PSD have this liberty, a liberty we have already taken. In what concerns the campaign strategy, the tactics being used – this is what we did; what others do, you should ask them. Secondly, I consider we should not leave President Iohannis room for manoeuvre, for him to say after the elections that he only registered Mr. Ciolos, that he asked him to run, he said yes and Romania has no personalities capable of leading the country.”

The Senate Speaker considers himself justified to be nominated, considering the 4-year term he served.

“I believe the term I served as Romanian Prime Minister, from 2004 to 2008, left solid marks. After one year of gross incompetence on the part of the current Government, Romanians are fed up seeing Romania led by dilettantes, and we are wasting time. So, we want to show we have an efficient team, a team that has proved it knows how to act. And this is the sense of our proposal,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu said when asked by journalists whether the PSD-ALDE relationship will be affected by the fact that the Social Democrats want their own Premier.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu said there will be no problem if PSD stakes on a Social Democrat party member for the office of Romanian Premier and does not endorse ALDE’s proposal for Calin Popescu Tariceanu to take over the Government’s leadership.

“There won’t be any problem, each party must have people that would lead. After all, it is with them that we are coming before the voters. As you know, voters will give the final verdict and then we will see. I believe we should fall within a certain profile, within a certain overture. As you can see, PNL has no candidate, they went out looking around town and found a boy named Ciolos. In my opinion, PSD has candidates and believes that the tactical moment of making the announcement hasn’t come. But that is their problem. We considered this to be the moment we must make the announcement,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu added.

The ALDE Co-chair is the party’s nomination for the office of Premier in the December 11th parliamentary elections.

Co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Monday in the western city of Oradea that the society should join forces around a country project that will make Romania Europe’s seventh economic power.

”I want Romania to get even closer to the European average and even join the competition against other European countries. In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) size, Romania is ranked 17th in Europe, despite ranking 7th in terms of area and population size. But, in terms of wellbeing, of per capita GDP, Romania is Europe’s second poorest country. We cannot do anything but unite our forces around a major project, a country project, as I call it, to turn Romania into Europe’s 7th largest economy,” Tariceanu told a news conference on Monday.

He added that ALDE’s electoral message is underpinned by increased wellbeing for the citizens, which he argued can be ”secured long term and sustainably” only by economic growth.

”We are greatly emphasising the investment component, which is today completely neglected by the incumbent government. The wellbeing of the citizens cannot be achieved by promises of hundred percent pay increases twice a year, as I see some parties competing for, among which, regretfully, the National Liberal Party (PNL) is sticking up,” said Tariceanu.

He added that he trusts this desideratum of Romania’s becoming European Union’s 7th economy and the Romanians’ wellbeing increasing can be achieved under a country project, the same as Romania’s accession to the EU and NATO did before.

”When I took over the prime minister’s office, I believe 90 percent of Romania’s citizens would not dare bet a penny on Romania’s entering the EU on January 1, 2007, because the country was lagging badly. But, in two years’ time, thanks to a coordinated effort on my part, on the part of the Government and all other state bodies, we managed to fulfil the accession conditions and criteria. That told me something: that, when mobilised around an important objective, Romania is capable of making an effort. That is how I believe we will become Europe’s seventh economy. It is not an impossible target, but achieving it takes the shared efforts of the entire society, instead of divisions between Left and Right or along any other lines. (…) That is my dream, which I would like to achieve not just for myself, but also for the coming generations. I want us to offer the younger generations a future they want here in their country, not abroad,” said Tariceanu.

ALDE’s Constantin: I believe we’ll confirm third position on political stage in parliamentary elections

Co-Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Daniel Constantin believes that the political formation that he leads will become the third political force in Romania after the parliamentary elections, the long-term objective consisting of becoming the second largest political formation in the country in 2020.

“The ALDE is a party which formed not just for these elections. I’m glad that we had the opportunity, not just in the local elections, and I believe that we will confirm in the parliamentary elections the third position on the Romanian political stage. It is a good thing for a party that formed from the merger of two short time parties, but our objective doesn’t stop in 2016, our goal is set on a medium and long term. I believe that 2020 can be a year in which the ALDE could fight for the second position on the Romanian political stage. This is our goal and certainly we are counting on the candidates that we have, on the Satu Mare organization,” Daniel Constantin stated in a press conference held in Satu Mare.

He explained that the party’s assets are mobilized for this election, congratulating the organization from Satu Mare, which was ranked first on a national level.

“In terms of percentage, the organization from Satu Mare was ranked first on a national level and I believe that it is a thing that must be appreciated. I have enjoyed today seeing in several locations, in which we stopped, or paid a visit to a processing unit, or to a village that everybody is mobilized. It is an extraordinary sign. I am very pleased that everyone understood the importance of the parliamentary elections of 2016, starting with the heads of the county and ending with the last adviser that we have,” the ALDE Co-Chairman added.