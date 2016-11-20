Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, nominated ALDE’s candidate for PM after general election

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, co-chairman of the Romanian Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Senate’s President, was nominated on Sunday this political formation’s candidate for Prime Minister, after the 11 December general election.

“Out of the talks I have had with my colleagues inside the party and from the interaction they had in this electoral campaign, the necessity for our party to have a candidate nominated for Prime Minister after the 11 December general election became stringent. From the analyses and proposals forwarded by my colleagues today resulted that ALDE’s candidate is Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considering his experience and the outcome of his 2004-2008 government,” announced the ALDE co-chairman Daniel Constantin on Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

In his turn, senator Varujan Vosganian, minister of Economy in the 2004-2008 Cabinet said that in 2008, Romania achieved the highest investment rate.

“Everybody makes promises, but earnestness is carried through fulfilling one’s promises. That governing body (2004-2008, editor’s note) was one in which all promises came true. (…) The proposal for Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, the reference to the 2004-2008 government body reopens and also opens a discussion on the role of a government, the efficiency of the governments so far and it is mostly a project for the future than just a call upon a past we remember with pleasure. Therefore, this proposal is to us not only a reference of a past but, firstly, a responsibility for the future,” stated Vosganian.

Tariceanu: I expect the President fully observes constitutional provisions when appointing the Premier

The Romanian Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE)’s co-Chair and this party’s proposal for Prime Minister after the 11 December general election, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says he expects President Klaus Iohannis to observe the citizens’ will expressed by vote, when appointing the Prime Minister.

“Considering that Romania’s Constitution specifies no other criteria of appointment of the Premier but the citizens’ vote, I expect the President to fully observe the constitutional provisions because as far as I am concerned the labeling he makes, are labeling rather used by the inmates and not by people with a higher education. I believe he is absolutely part of this latter category. If I’m not mistaking, he was found guilty, he is sentenced in a file we all know about. I think that it is for the best that we all resume to the criteria provided by the Constitution and the law, and not by what the president would like. Obviously, the president could have his own wishes. And he expresses those when casting his vote. He has a vote. At the end of the day, he has to observe the vote of the citizens. (…) The criteria he talks about are foreseen nowhere,” Tariceanu stated on Sunday when asked how he saw the statement of president Iohannis according to which the latter would never appoint as Premier a person with criminal issues.

Referring to the fact that the Social Democrats have not announced so far a name for Prime Minister, Tariceanu said that each party is defining their own campaign’s strategy and tactics.

“This doesn’t mean we couldn’t collaborate. (…) I don’t believe that it would be useful to leave to the President of Romania the possibility to make the games and maneuvers in this situation. The president has to observe the outcome of the citizens’ vote and the constitutional order, which means that the parties winning most of the votes could nominate the Prime Minister who goes before the Parliament and gets the confidence vote,” concluded Tariceanu.