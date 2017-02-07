Calin Popescu Tariceanu publicly calls on Iohannis to use his influence to put stop to protests

Senate Speaker and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Monday launched a public call on President Klaus Iohannis, through an open letter, to use the influence he has over his supporters and sympathisers to put an end to the street protests.

“Yesterday, I launched a public call for all political leaders, including you, to use the influence they have over their supporters and sympathisers, in order for the street protests to stop. We are close to an inflexion point, and the continuation of the protests in this form is unpredictable, can get out of hand, can become dangerous and can get out of control, and the effects are unpredictable,” Tariceanu told President Iohannis in an open letter, news.ro informs.

The Senate Speaker says that government emergency ordinance no.13 was repealed, the Grindeanu Government took a step back, which can be interpreted as an implicit recognition of the mistake made in this case.

“The Government’s decision to repeal government emergency ordinance no.13/2017 unequivocally proves that there was no hidden agenda and it was not “custom-made” for someone. Had the ordinance been the real motive for the presence of many protesters in the streets, it would have been normal for the protests to stop after its repeal. That did not happen, because some of the protesters have switched to a new demand: the Government’s resignation,” Tariceanu added.

He warned the Head of State that if the political parties and the Romanian president concede for the political decision to be transferred to the street, the constitutional role of democratically-elected institutions would be cancelled and the prerogatives of the other state institutions would be hijacked, which would lead to a dissolution of state authority and generalised chaos.

“The actions you carried out as president during the elections campaign and afterward were outside the framework of the Constitution, consecrating you as an active partisan of occult political forces and disqualifying you from the mediation role conferred by the Constitution. Your presence, under the aegis of the presidential institution, at an unauthorised protest, the unconstitutional visit at a Government meeting, the public directives you gave to CSM and the Ombudsman, the notorious interference in the activity of the judiciary and your lack of reaction to what can become a major danger for democracy, are just as many arguments that you have positioned yourself outside the framework of the Constitution,” Tariceanu added.

The Senate Speaker also told Klaus Iohannis that although he publicly positioned himself at the forefront of the political forces that unequivocally lost the elections, the office obligates him to accept the will expressed by the majority of the votes freely cast on December 11 and to accept that the parties for which he lobbied and continues to lobby “against constitutional stipulations” will sit in the Opposition for four years.

“The Romanian president should have been the first to call for the political dialogue in Parliament to replace street protests once government emergency ordinance 13/2017 was repealed. Your silence is an implicit incentive for the escalation of the protests which became illegitimate once the ordinance was repealed and speaks volumes about the plan to bring to power “my Government,” contrary to the result of the elections,” Tariceanu added.

At the end of his letter, Calin Popescu Tariceanu asks President Iohannis to give up his “anti-democratic attempt to reverse the result of the elections.”

“Bearing in mind the aforementioned, I am asking you in the firmest way possible to give up your anti-democratic attempt to reverse the result of the elections, to abandon your unconstitutional activities and to take those measures your office obligate you to take, for the democratic and responsible political action to take the place of the escalation of street protests. Otherwise, apart from the fact that you will not manage to accomplish your plans to cancel the result of the elections, you will be undertaking heavy responsibility before the Romanian people,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu concluded.

Tariceanu: I am extending a hand to the President, to calm the situation. Nobody took the protesters to Cotroceni

In fact, Tariceanu had stated as early as Sunday evening that he would send a letter to President Klaus Iohannis.

“I notice with great concern the continuation of protests and their escalation. I am calling for calm on the part of all those protesting, in order for things not to get out of control. Each leader should talk to his own sympathisers.

“The President has the biggest responsibility. I’ve decided to send him an open letter I will publish tomorrow morning, asking him to call for calm and for us to move on to dialogue. The tense situation can be defused only by having all those interested in Romania’s future sitting once again at the same table.

“I believe the President must accept the result of the vote. Of course, the result is not the one he wanted, but that’s how things are in all countries, the majority must have the last say in forming the Government. I wish the President would leave his grudges behind and understand that the national interest is above personal vainglory and ambitions.

“I decided to make this call on him, to show our openness, precisely because I’m seeing a lack of reaction on the president’s part, I’ll ask him to do the same, only in this way can we put an end to this political crisis Romania is going through. I extend my hand to the president in order for us to reach an agreement that would calm things.

“The reason that inflamed public opinion – whether it was justified or not, we will see, I believe it was justified but we took the political decision to repeal it – has disappeared. And then of course there is also the need for a gesture on our part to re-establish normalcy.

“I regret this huge misinformation took place. The overwhelming majority of those protesting were probably misled. Today I wrote on Facebook that these people should not imagine that they hold the monopoly over civism and civic street activism. There are others too – nobody called up those who went [to protest] at Cotroceni. Those were spontaneous protests staged in spite of my and Liviu’s efforts. (…) These people have civic attitude too, they too are dissatisfied. Because of this, in order for things not to escalate, I propose a call on us to sit down at the table of dialogue,” Tariceanu told RTV.