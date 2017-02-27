Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: Soon, DNA will investigate parliamentarians and ministers for increasing the minimum wage

Senate’s President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu claimed on Friday that Romania goes to the situation in which the “undemocratic” force institutions are attempting to become state within a state, and that soon we’ll see the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) investigating parliamentarians and ministers for deciding to increase the minimum wage.

“We are in a turning point for Romania, where the force – undemocratic – institutions are attempting to become state within a state and to decide on the economic, social, investment and even foreign policy. That’s where we’re going to. Soon, we’ll see DNA investigating parliamentarians and ministers for deciding to increase the minimum wage or to tighten the fiscal policy towards the multinationals that export their profits. There are already steps made in this regard, under President Iohannis’s protection” Tariceanu wrote on his social network account.

Tariceanu made this statement in the context in which the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has published the motivation of its decision, adopted with majority, by which it appreciates there was no constitutional conflict between the Government and the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

“CCR’s motivation on the notification made by CSM related to the ordinance adopted by the Government is not only a blow for the CSM leadership, but also a reminder of this body’s mission. CCR sends a clear message to CSM: respect the separation of powers. It is a message that I also sent, many times, as the President of the Senate, when CSM has brutally intervened in the Parliament’s activity”, Tariceanu claimed.

“Recently, the CSM structure has changed, it has renewed, and I hope these new voices will warn about the institution’s excesses. Especially now, when they have this motivation of CCR on their side. It’s time for CSM to respect the separation of powers and its role in the judiciary’s architecture” added the President of the Senate.