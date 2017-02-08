Calin Popescu Tariceanu wants debate on judiciary laws

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced on Tuesday that he is launching a debate on the judiciary laws, as part of the ‘Romania of dialogue’ initiative, and will invite institutions and NGOs to take part in it to consolidate “the true judiciary and the true rule of law.”

Calin Popescu Tariceanu has announced the launch of an initiative meant to give certain sense and direction to the way in which the problems that society is facing should be resolved, especially at this moment in which “there’s more than tension, there’s basically a political crisis Romania is experiencing.”

“I will launch an initiative which will be called ‘Romania of dialogue,’ and which will have… along with all those interested, state institutions, political parties, academia, employers’ associations, we will all have to try and see which are the true problems we are facing and what solutions we are finding. Considering that these days the public debate has been especially animated by and centred on the topics concerning the judiciary, I will start to discuss these issues as part of this dialogue,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated.

He added that all political parties must be represented in the talks on “this very delicate topic” concerning the judiciary laws.

“I intend to invite the CSM, I want us to invite the representatives of academia who are working in the legal field, non-governmental organisations that monitored the evolution of this domain which is very important for everything the rule of law, the independent judiciary means. I want the proposals which will result from the debates that will take place to consolidate the judiciary and the rule of law, but the true judiciary and the true rule of law. Not like it’s happening today,” the Senate Speaker added.

He also said he cannot invite Victoriei Square protesters at the debates.

“Such a debate can only be organised institutionally. Institutionally means on one hand Parliament, CSM, NGOs. It’s very difficult, with all consideration for those who are in the street… Tell me how could a dialogue start with them? Because there is no organised form. What are we going to do? Run a survey and take some representatives from the [Victoriei] Square? Those [protesting] there may have interests in other topics, each one may have his/her own discontent. (…) I am open to talking with anyone, but a somewhat organised framework is needed,” Tariceanu stated.

Asked whether the protesters in Victoriei Square are organised or not, Tariceanu said: “I would invite them with great pleasure. If only they reveal themselves.”