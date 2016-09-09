Calugareni 2nd Infantry Battalion returns from Afghanistan mission: Romania has special deterrence responsibilities in the Black Sea, says DefMin Motoc

Romania undeniably has special roles and responsibilities in the development of the deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea zone, Romanian Minister of Defence Mihnea Motoc told a ceremony on Friday marking the return of the Calugareni 2nd Infantry Battalion from an Afghanistan mission.

The official showed there is a will among Romanians to increase their national defence capacities.

“We have a task Romanians have demanded of us and supported: to secure a genuine defence capacity development. We are confident in the new perspectives opening up in the field, we’re continuously working to upgrade and increase efficiency of the concept, composition and equipping of our armed forces,” Motoc added, according to Agerpres.

On the other hand, he said the Calugareni Infantry Battalion is a standard-bearer of the Romanian Armed Forces.

“We all felt joy at their return, as our hearts would skip a beat when we received worrisome, alarming news from Afghanistan. We always had them in mind,” Motoc also said.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MApN), the 420 troops of the Calugareni Battalion undertook over 2.300 missions in the Afghan province of Kandahar with the Resolute Support operation, February-August 2016. Their missions consisted of providing security for the military base and the coalition personnel, assisting and advising Afghan armed and security forces.