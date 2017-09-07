Cantacuzino Institute, equipment worth 100 mil euro from EU funding

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said at the start of Thursday’s Government meeting that about 100 million euro could be used for the Cantacuzino Institute equipment.

At the same time, Prime Minister Tudose asked Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, also interim Defense Minister, to continue the demarche to transfer the Cantacuzino Institute under the subordination of the Ministry of Defense.

After a meeting with European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu on Thursday, Prime Minister Tudose announced that the Executive received an “unexpected aid” from the European Commission for the Cantacuzino Institute.

“It is still due to be transferred to the military area but also with EU funding,” Tudose said after the meeting with Corina Cretu, which took place at Victoria Palace before the Government meeting.

