Caramitru, Topescu and Ienei, decorated by President Iohannis with Order of “Star of Romania”

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decrees of Ion Caramitru (photo), Emeric-Alexandru Ienei and Cristian-George Topescu, with the Order of the “Star of Romania,” the Presidential Administrations informs.

The head of state bestowed Ion Caramitru with the National Order of the “Star of Romania”, in rank of Knight, on the occasion of turning 75 years old, as a sign of “high appreciation for his entire career in the service of theater and film, for the commitment and professionalism he proved in the area of cultural management, as well as for the constant promotion of our country’s image in the world.”

Furthermore, as a sign of “high appreciation for his entire activity carried out as player and coach, for the commitment, devotion and professionalism which he trained generations of soccer players with, for his contribution to gaining some of the most memorable results of Romanian soccer,” President Klaus Iohannis bestowed Emeric-Alexandru Ienei with the National Order of the “Star of Romania,” in rank of Knight.

The head of stated also decorated Cristian Topescu with the same order, as a sign of “high appreciation for his entire activity, for the commitment and devotion which he supported and promoted the values of national sports with, for the intuition, warmth and erudition which he commented Romanian sports’ performances with.”