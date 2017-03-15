Carmen Dan at MAI’s activity review: Criminality on downward trend for fifth consecutive year

Criminality registered a downward trend in 2016, for the fifth consecutive year, Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Wednesday at the ministry’s activity review meeting.

The activity report meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) for 2016 was attended by President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber Liviu Dragnea, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig, General mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea.

According to the minister Carmen Dan, 2016 registered the lowest crime rate, down by 7 percent year-on-year, and street crime fell by over 9 percent.

Likewise, 2016 is the fourth consecutive year in which the number of traffic deaths remained under the 2,000 mark, Carmen Dan pointed out.

She also pointed out a drop in the number of domestic violence cases, while in rural areas the cases of theft dropped by 14 percent and the cases of robbery dropped by 8 percent.

In what concerns organised crime, the number of operative actions against it rose by 26 percent year-on-year in 2016, with 200 organised crime rings being dismantled.

At the same time, the degree in which the proceeds of crime were seized also rose, almost 4 billion lei being seized.

In what concerns the integrity of MAI employees, in 2016 there were 189 cases in which ministry employees refused bribes, and 95 percent of them passed the integrity test.

Grindeanu: MAI employees’ salary level should reflect their type of activity and risks

Present at the Interior Ministry’s 2016 activity review meeting on Wednesday, Premier Sorin Grindeanu expressed his conviction that the MAI employees’ salary level should reflect the type of activity they are carrying out and the risks they expose themselves to.

“As Head of Government, it is my obligation to make sure that the employees of state structures are enjoying all the salary rights they deserve from the standpoint of their activity, and that they have the logistic endowment needed. I know that within the MAI the endowment is not really at the level at which it should be, but efforts are being made to improve the situation, including through the drawing of European grants. As you know, these days we are looking for solutions for the MAI personnel’s salary rights. I have the conviction that the salary level of the people in this ministry should reflect the type of activity they carry out and the risks they expose themselves to. We must eliminate discriminations between professional categories and find equitable solutions, in line with the funds available. I expect you to remain impartial, objective and especially apolitical,” Grindeanu said.

He also pointed out that, in line with the governing platform, MAI’s priorities in the following years will centre on the citizen’s safety.

“Raising the citizens’ degree of safety and combating criminality, particularly financial-economic criminality and corruption, must remain the MAI’s major objectives. I assure you of my support and my government’s support in all the overtures you will make in this sense. You’ve acted responsibly and you’ve efficiently managed the challenges generated by illegal migration, through better collaboration with the border police authorities of neighbouring states,” the Head of Government said.

The Premier thanked the MAI employees for the fact that every day they turn professionalism, courage and responsibility into safety and confidence on the part of the citizen.

“I was thinking how much unseen effort is needed to ensure normality, for our daily safety. I’m aware that every day you are making all efforts to reach the results you presented today,” he said.

Sorin Grindeanu reiterated that his first working visit to the MAI, as Prime Minister, took place at a time when a great part of the country was gripped by snow and severe cold. He deemed that the MAI’s interventions back then saved maybe hundreds of lives, being at the same time a show of force and dedication.

He also pointed out that the Interior Ministry “fulfilled its main objectives, as it did every time,” against the backdrop in which the citizen’s safety level has risen, criminality is on a downward trend and emergency situations were managed in an integrated and efficient manner.

The Premier emphasised that the local and parliamentary elections last year were organised in a fair and transparent manner.

Tariceanu: Unlike other three-letter agencies, MAI did not engage in political games

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu, present at the Interior Ministry’s 2016 activity review meeting, claimed that, unlike other three-letter institutions, MAI did not try to get involved in political games, nor was it “a star” in the media.

“In a normal state, three-letter institutions do not display their trophies, do not parade before citizens or the media. I consider that, unlike other three-letter institutions, MAI structures did not try to engage in political games. The path to normality, which has been constantly discussed since the start of this year, is based on collaboration between state institutions, on them respecting each other and not lying in ambush,” Tariceanu stated on Wednesday.

He stated that the way in which MAI structures have evolved in recent years and the results obtained shows that Romania has competent public order institutions capable to intervene in support of citizens.

“As a Liberal and a supporter of democracy, I want to congratulate you for the fact that, although you represent a ministry that has at its disposal the use of force, you’ve acted in observance of the citizens’ rights and liberties. Unlike other three-letter institutions, MAI did not abuse force. A safe Romania is a country in which the citizen feels protected by state institutions and is not a victim of abuses. It’s a step that all Romanian institutions must take and which the MAI has already taken,” the Senate Speaker said.

Tariceanu offered his support so that MAI structures maintain their independence and objectivity. He congratulated the institutions involved for ensuring the proper conditions for the holding of local and parliamentary elections last year.

The Senate Speaker also outlined the measures taken to improve crisis management.

“The Colectiv tragedy brought to attention a crucial aspect in your activity, namely the management of crisis situations. In the years that have passed since, you’ve proven that you’ve taken seriously your role in improving your activity in this field,” he said.

According to Tariceanu, MAI was one of the actors in the fight against tax evasion and economic criminality. He emphasised the importance of prevention, adding that a legislative provision in this domain would encourage fairness and discourage criminality.

“An important initiative of the Grindeanu Government, which both the party I lead and I will personally support is the adoption of the prevention law. (…) It’s essential because it changes the paradigm of the relationship between state institutions and the business sector. Far too often, the representatives of the local business sector have talked about the fact that they are treated as culprits. The prevention law is necessary because it will help people observe the law and correctly pay their dues,” Tariceanu explained.

The Senate Speaker added that the Romanian Police, the Gendarmerie and the other structures of the MAI have proven that they are on the same level with their European and NATO counterparts.

“Although we are not members of the Schengen Area, Romania has behaved like a state with prerogatives specific to Schengen members, and the MAI has proven professionalism at a time when the migration wave swept over Europe,” he said.

SRI Director Hellvig: IntMin, SRI waging same war with different weapons

Director of Romania’s Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig, attending a 2016 activity report meeting of the Romanian Interior Ministry (MAI), said the SRI and the MAI are waging a similar war using different weapons, as Romania’s enemy are their common enemies.

“We are not waging different wars, but our weapons differ. Romania’s enemies are our common enemies. As far as the SRI is concerned, intelligence is our only weapon and observance of the law is our only shield. We will continue to use this weapon efficiently and responsibly to provide useful intelligence for securing public order and the safety and security of Romania,” Hellvig said.

He added that the partnership between the MAI and the SRI is vital to Romania’s national security.

“I personally believe that cooperation between the SRI and the MAI in 2017 is important to keeping up the best response level to increasingly more diverse situations. I believe we should train together and together exercise real-time responses to threats and risks. We must intuit correctly the future shaping up for Romania in the present regional and global contexts. The organisation I am running is preoccupied with understanding and anticipating the future, because it will significantly influence us as society and democracy,” said Hellvig.

In his opinion, the latest developments force the SRI and the MAI to consolidate their partnership.

“Some threats against public order can turn into serious threats against national security. Many times they are thought-out precisely for the greatest impact on national security. As well as being natural, partnerships between our organisations are extremely necessary, and that is why I want to thank you for your excellent cooperation at important moments in time,” said Hellvig.

He added that SRI has first rate intelligence gathering capabilities praised by Romania’s NATO allies. At the same time, he said strengthening democracy arises from a balance among all the organisations designed to protect the citizens and the state.