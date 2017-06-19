Carmen Dan: Grindeanu no longer functions normally, he’s just a puppet

Outgoing Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Sunday that Sorin Grindeanu is “just a puppet whose key is being rhythmically and periodically turned”, Victor Ponta – “who wants to be the real Premier” – and “several other schemers” being behind him, News.ro writes.

Carmen Dan said that Sorin Grindeanu was a different man when it came to the PSD Executive Committee convened to nominate him as Premier, while now “he has a problem that has to do with the derangement of some mechanisms that should help him function normally.”

“He no longer functions normally. He’s just a puppet whose key is being rhythmically and periodically turned. I believe Mr Victor Ponta is the one who wants to be the real Premier, and I believe there are also some other schemers. (…) He’s very determined to head a Government made up of himself and an exuberant young man, Mr Jianu,” the outgoing minister also stated for RomaniaTV private broadcaster.

She claims this is a plan prepared beforehand. “Now we see Mr Ponta sitting in for Sorin Grindeanu at the Government’s press conferences, Mr Ponta takes responsibility for everything that will follow, he hopes to make the political games, while Mr Grindeanu sits calmly and reads the next stage from the plan prepared beforehand,” Carmen Dan stated.

In what concerns the forwarding of her and Sevil Shhaideh’s resignations to President Klaus Iohannis, Carmen Dan said that they most likely represented an obstacle for Sorin Grindeanu.

“I’m hereby informing Mr Victor Ponta that he must procure some ambulances, I believe he must do this during the 15 days in which he must figure out whether he is MP or the Government’s Secretary General. I hope Mr Grindeanu has identified the necessary solutions for the procurement of ambulances,” the outgoing Interior Minister said.

Government Secretary General Victor Ponta stated on Saturday that he contacted outgoing Interior Minister Carmen Dan, at the request of PM Sorin Grindeanu, the minister informing him about the effects of heavy rainfalls registered during this period.

“He wanted to show he’s a fair man, but don’t expect me to be happy like a little girl that Victor Ponta praised me. I did today what was the Interior Minister’s duty. Somehow, the phone call surprised me, because until now this wasn’t something usual on the part of the Secretary General. I’m not saying he exceeded his prerogatives, but he could’ve called the adviser on civil contingencies too,” Carmen Dan stated, referring to her phone conversation with Victor Ponta.