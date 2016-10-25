“Carmina Burana”, the Ballet Famenco of Madrid dancers show, rescheduled for November 28

The famous show of dance companies BALLET FLAMENCO DE MADRID, will be presented to the Bucharest public, this fall, four days later against the initially announced date. Therefore, the successful production of “Carmina Burana” will be watched by the lovers of music and dance performances Monday, November 28, at the Palace Hall, starting at 19:30.

The current amending of the organizer comes on some inconsistencies of logistic order, with the aim of ensuring the smooth running of all the artistic productions scheduled for the same time and location.

The people who have purchased tickets for the “Carmina Burana” show that should have been conducted on November 24, are asked to keep them and to present them at the public entrance for the access to the Palace Hall, on the 28th of November. The tickets remain valid, no need for changing them.

Also, those who wish to take part in the brightest sang scene by Carl Orff, presented by the Ballet Flamenco de Madrid company can buy tickets online Bilete.ro, Bilet.ro Iabilet.ro and Eventim.ro and at points of affiliated sale and at the ticket office of the Palace Hall.

Rhythm, magic, tenderness and sensuality, movement, aesthetics, harmony and charm. These are the elements that will be fully identified with the artistic reality of the famous dance companies – BALLET FLAMENCO DE MADRID, in the “Carmina Burana” show, which will take place on November 28 at the Palace Hall.