Carrefour and UNICEF are joining forces again to help the children to go to school

During the period 15 September to 15 October 2016, Carrefour and UNICEF in Romania continue its efforts to support the education, for the third year in a row, through a fundraising campaign. The customers of the 30 Carrefour hypermarkets throughout the country can choose to donate 1 leu at the cash register and help the children from the disadvantaged backgrounds to go to school and benefit of inclusive education of quality.

In Romania, approximately 300,000 children are outside the education system, and one in five children do not finish eight classes. Also, about 40% of 15 year old children are functional semi-illiterates, according to PISA tests in 2012. The most exposed children at the risk of leaving school are those from poor families, from the gypsy communities, of rural areas and children with disabilities.

To address these problems, UNICEF and its partners are testing in 45 schools in Bacau county „The Inclusive Education Package of Quality”. This package aims to increase both the quality of education and the school attendance for all the children, especially the vulnerable ones.

The package includes child-centered interventions made at the school, family and community. The educational pack is universal, all the students and all the schools can benefit from these interventions. These interventions are focusing on the prevention of non-schooling, the school absenteeism, the dropout and early school leaving. The intervention also aims the increase of the learning outcomes and skills acquired.

“We also continue this school year to support the children and their families to get confident at school. The education is the best way to succeed in life, but for many children, poverty is the biggest obstacle. We join again, fondly, the UNICEF approach to give these children a chance at a better life, with a quality and accessible education. The UNICEF approach allows us, once again, to demonstrate that we are a long-standing partner in supporting the local communities in which we operate. The fundraising campaign is based on the generosity of our customers to donate one leu at the cash register to help the little ones and their families” , said Andreea Mihai, Marketing & Communications, PR & Solidarity, Dynamic Trading & Pricing Carrefour Romania.

The fundraising campaign enjoys the support of Andreea Marin, National Ambassador for UNICEF in Romania.

“The results in education are seen on long-term and it is needed a sustained investment to produce the change. We are happy that every year, Carrefour and its customers support the participation of the vulnerable children at the quality education. In schools in Bacau county, I met children, parents and teachers who have proven that improving the education of children is achieved through the partnership between school, family and community” , said Despina Andrei, Manager Communications and Fund-Raising UNICEF in Romania.

The funds raised through this campaign will help improve the capacity of school management and the teachers to support each child according to their needs; improving the teaching methods and tools; creating the partnerships with pupils families and developing the parental skills; mobilizing the communities in the sense of supporting education; the improvement of the non-cognitive skills and the motivation of children; encouraging the diversity among students regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, (dis) ability and socioeconomic status. The objective is that every child to enrol in school as early as possible to learn at his full potential and to be adequately prepared to succeed in the labor market and to have an active citizen involvement in society.

Carrefour is one of the duration partners of UNICEF in Romania, and in the recent years, the Carrefour customers have supported 15,000 children in 32 schools to benefit from education under the campaign “Come to School!”. Thus, in some schools, all the children were able to complete the courses and the school dropout reached 0%.