Carrefour Romania exceeds 15,000 employees in 2016

Completing the acquisition of Billa, the opening of new hypermarkets and innovative recruitment techniques make Carrefour Romania in 2016 to exceed 15,000 employees. The beginning of the summer meant for Carrefour Romania the aquisition of Billa, and the end of the summer came with the opening of new stores.

“We have prepared a long time and with great emotion to welcoming our new colleagues from Billa. We wished that we, those who are in Carrefour, welcoming our new colleagues with an open heart and to deal with them exactly as we would have liked us to be experiencing. With their arrival we have increased our family and we exceeded the threshold of 14 700 colleagues” , says Ana Krasovschi, Human Resources Director Carrefour.

It is estimated that by the end of the year, the threshold of 15,000 employees will be exceeded due to recruitment campaigns carried out in the context of the opening of new stores: over 10 supermarkets in 2016, the hypermarket Carrefour Park Lake – Bucharest, opened on September 1, and for the future openings, Carrefour Veranda – Bucharest and Carrefour Piatra Neamt.

“The expansion strategy of the Carrefour’s network helps us to be among the most dynamic employers in Romania, through the continuous creation of new jobs. At the same time, we keep our mission assumed from the beginning. That one of being a safe and stable employer”, says Tareck Ouaibi, Supermarket Operations Director and Proximity. We want to be closer to our customers, so we are constantly working to extend the network of hypermarkets, as well as for the smaller formats (supermarkets and proximity stores). In 2015 Carrefour opened 2 new hypermarkets, Carrefour Mega Mall – Bucharest and Carrefour Timisoara, 9 supermarkets in Bucharest and 3 in the country, creating a total of 1,000 new jobs.

The online, a quick and effective tool

www.carrefour.ro site has a new online recruitment section, simple and functional. The online recruitment platform is structured to facilitate the application process as much as possible. The update of the available positions is made when they occur.

Call-center for recruiting – call on 0800 0800 04

In the context of significantly increasing the teams, both in supermarkets and smaller formats Carrefour (Carrefour Market, Carrefour Express), the employer has proposed this year to diversify the methods of recruitment and the use of tools more innovative in recruitment .

Traditional vs. Modern. The recommendation, still a successful instrument

Regardless of the accumulation of new recruiting techniques, the personal recommendation remains a tool for successful employment, working in both directions. The employees can propose new colleagues among friends or family, and the company encourages such initiatives through financial rewards. Carrefour estimates for 2017 an upward trend in terms of expansion and implicitly, the number of new jobs.