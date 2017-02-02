CCIFER express its concern about the fight against corruption

French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania (CCIFER) expressed through a press release “its concern about the effects of adopting the GEO no.13/2017 and the bill amending Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code on the business environment by creating a climate of distrust and instability”.

“As a Member State of the EU, Romania guarantees the rule of law, legislative transparency and democratic consultation. These are fundamental for the development of a sustainable and stable economic activity. Putting the fight against corruption under question creates a problem for Romania’s credibility as a player in the international economic space and affects the existing and potential investors’ trust in the judiciary and political system” shows the press release.

Created in 1996, CCIFER represents 500 member companies and more than 125,000 direct jobs. Our organization actively contributes, through a continuous dialogue with the public partners, to the approaches performed over the time to increase Romania’s economic competitiveness and attractiveness.