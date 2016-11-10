CCIR organizes Romania-Iran multi-sectorial business forum to facilitate Romanian companies’ entry to the Iranian market

Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) on Wednesday held a Romania-Iran multi-sectorial business forum to facilitate Romanian companies’ entry to the Iranian market, which is an important extra-EU market for Romania, and also to boost trade in goods and services.

“It is now the turn of the chambers of commerce in the two countries to contribute toward the development of commercial exchanges. Last year, a CCIR trade mission went to Iran’s capital Tehran headed by CCIR Chairman Mihai Daraban. Before the sanctions got tougher, there used to be good cooperation between Romania and Iran, and now there are more than 670 Iranian companies registered in Romania. Fortunately, we have noticed a surge by 60 percent in the commercial exchanges between Iran and Romania in 2016 from one year before. Joint projects in the field of energy as well as technology transfers can be cooperation areas between us. The oil and petrochemicals sectors also have good potentials for cooperation between companies from our countries,” said Chairman of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Gholam-Hossein Shafei.

He added that agriculture and aquaculture are also well developed in Romania, and there is also a possibility for agri-food cooperation. Construction, manufacturing of automotive components, goods manufacturing, train engine manufacturing are more areas of cooperation between Romania and Iran.

After international sanctions against Iran were extended and implemented throughout the European Union under Regulation 961/2010, Romanian-Iranian cooperation stagnated, with commercial transactions being additionally affected, even for products outside the sanction regime.

October 2015 commercial exchanges between Romania and Iran were standing at 166.6 million euros, according to data with CCIR. Romanian exports were worth 157.88 million euros, while Iranian imports were worth 8.72 million euros.

Data with the National Companies Registry as of December 31, 2015 show Iran ranking among 50 countries with the largest foreign participation to the share capital. As of February 25, 2016, there were 164 companies operating on Iranian capital of two million euros in all, with business turnovers in excess of 1,000 lei.

The forum was part of a visit to Romania by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (photo).

EcoMin Borc: Economic ties between Romania, Iran should increase starting from business people’s experience

Economic ties between Romania and Iran have to increase starting from the experience of business people, Romania’s Minister of Economy Costin Borc told the Romania-Iran multi-sectorial business forum in Bucharest on Wednesday.

“Economic ties between Romania and Iran have to increase. Historically, Romania has had economic ties with Iran. The time of sanctions halted them. A new relationship should be built on business people’s experience. Romania has remarkable potentials for investment and development. We are the country with the highest economic growth. We are a country of high-quality industries, of industries that still work very well. We have excellent expertise in the oil and gas industry as well as in the aeronautics industry,” said Borc.

He added that there are opportunities for the development of important projects in partnership with Iran in the oil industry, having an aeronautics industry that has similar growth potentials to that of the automotive industry.

“What the governments of Romania and Iran are doing is offering to the business people a framework and guarantees that partnerships can be entered under good terms. Success is yours. I am hopeful that we can set in place a system of banking guarantees, we can provide support, via the Chamber of Commerce, state-granted aid projects for various investment projects. But the initiative is yours. The ideas are yours. Your success will be the success of the Romanian and Iranian economies,” said Borc.