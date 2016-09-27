CCIRC Vice President, Alexandru Ghelmegeanu: Romania – China, 67 years of diplomatic and economic relations

As we know so well, China is the second largest economy of the world, and today, the economy of the country is, since two years ago, in a new development stage, increasing the quality and the efficiency. All these years, China has deepened the total reform, speeding up the economic reorganization, improving peoples’ livelihood, strengthening the social construction of the education, health, environment and culture.

In the 67 years since the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, the country managed to turn, from an agricultural country, in a very important production country at the global level.

The relationship that Romania has with China is a special one. It doesn’t have anything to do with the other countries. Both the authorities and the business environment must have a joint idea, we must have a joint startegy which should be held by the both parties, thus managing to attract Chinese investors. It is said that China is a socialist country, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the communism that existed in Romania, that’s the original issue. There’s not actually a communism in China, it’s a Confucian teaching, combined with what the Greek oligarchic mentality was in the Greek states, updated for today.

This is the key of success!

In this regard, The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Romania – China (CCIRC)is permanently and actively involved in promoting the economic relations between the two countries, being most of the time a good promoter and initiator of starting the negotiations and cooperation between the Romanian companies and the Chinese ones, for performing joint investment projects.

On the occasion of celebrating 67 years since the People’s Republic of China was established, CCIRC wants to congratulate all of the China’s representatives in Romania, namely the Chinese Embassy in Bucharest, the entire Chinese community in Romania, as well as the entire Chinese Nation, sending sincere wishes of prosperity and good achievements in our joint activity!