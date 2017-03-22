CCIR’s Daraban: External system of economic representation not compatible with Romanian market requirements

The external system of economic representation is not compatible with the Romanian market requirements and a complete reset of the network of the economic attaches abroad needs to be made, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) Mihai Daraban told a press conference dedicated to issues which Romanians producers are confronted with.

“We must also have a consultative vote when Romania’s economic representation abroad is defined. I want to say that all the bureaus of embassies in Europe are full and on the rest of the planet we don’t exist. We don’t exist as a Romanian diplomatic, economic representation. This is not possible. What one is to do with an attache in Ljubljana, Bratislava, Prague? To say what: ‘You know, since I’m in office the bilateral exchange has increased with x percent?’. The bilateral exchange consists of Duster and Logan. What is the merit one has? It’s hard to define,” Daraban stated at the conference titled “The gap between Romanian economy and productive Romania: Necessary policies to cover it.”

According to him, a complete reset of the network of economic attaches abroad has to be made, in order for them to work for the business environment and not for the state.

“The state still has 1,034 companies which are owned 100 percent by the state, that doesn’t mean that all of them are involved in the export phenomenon just as it doesn’t mean that the Romanian capital is totally involved, targeted on export. Unfortunately, here we have a big problem in respect to the start-up idea in Romania, because we started a business that satisfies the domestic needs of Romania and less with the thought of being conquistadors, to conquer other markets. The external system of economic representation is not compatible with Romanian economic requirements,” President of the CCIR pointed out.