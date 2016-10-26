CCR: Law on plagiarism and doctoral schools, which offered to universities the right to withdraw the Ph. D. title, is unconstitutional

Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided on Wednesday that the law approving the ordinance on plagiarism and doctoral schools, in the form which was approved by the Parliament is unconstitutional.

“The law is unconstitutional, the GEO remains in force”, announced the President of the Constitutional Court, Valer Dorneanu. Thus, the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU) will continue to be the main institution deciding on the suspicions of plagiarism in the academic area.

CCR’s decision has been taken unanimously, thus judges accepting the complaints made by the Government and PNL.

“We have considered the main issue that the two chambers of the Parliament didn’t observe the principle of bicameralism and they approved the law in a form and with a content so different than the one in the start of the bill, and also different from the one that was approved by each of the two chambers. We gave decisions in this regard in the past, showing that when the content, the form, the structure, the composition of the law is substantially changed, the principle of bicameralism is not observed”, Dorneanu explained.

He also said that besides the violation of the principle of bicameralism, Parliament didn’t also observed the Art.1, para.5 of the Constitution “related to the clarity of the law, to prediction, to all the regulations of legislative technique”.

On October 13, the Government challenged the law on the doctoral schools and plagiarism, in the form that was approved by the Senate, to the Constitutional Court, after Liberals announced one day before that they also made a complaint related to the same law.

In the complained submitted to CCR, the Government claims the violation of the principle of bicameralism, because the request for the review of the law which stipulates that universities will be those who will decide to grant and withdraw the Ph. D. titles, was approved by the Senate without the previous vote of the Chamber of Deputies.

The Executive also claimed in the complaint submitted to CCR that by approving the law, Art. 1 para 5 of the Constitution was violated; it provides that “in Romania, respecting the Constitution, its supremacy and the laws is mandatory”. “In the light of this constitutional regulation, the interpretation that emerges is that the legislative work is done within the limits and according to the Fundamental Law, but it has to be done providing the quality of the legislation. For the law to be respected, it has to be known and understood by the law subjects, and to be understood, it has to be precise enough and predictable, in order to provide legal security to its recipients”, the Government argued.

Liberals also brought similar arguments in front of the Constitutional Court. First of all, they invoked the CCR jurisprudence, according to which a law must be subject of the final vote in each of the Parliament’s chambers, not just in one of them, as in this case.

A second reason of unconstitutionality underlined by PNL is the violation of the principle of bicameralism, also a result of the CCR jurisprudence, which ruled in its decisions that “the object of the legislative initiative cannot be substantially amended in the decisional chamber”, in order for it not to be “deviated from its purpose”. “The analysis of the amendments submitted to the Senate reveals that the regulation got a different legal content than the one resulted from the debate in the first seized chamber. 18 new amendments have been introduced, without being registered and discussed in the Chamber of Deputies, changing the competence, in whole or in part, of some institutions in the national education field (ARACIS, CNATDCU), diminishing their decision-making capacity”, shows the PNL’s complaint.

Senate has rejected the President’s request to review the law providing that universities will be those who will decide to grant and to withdraw the Ph. D. title, with 90 “yeses”, while only 12 MPs voted “no” and 6 MPs abstained. In the request for review, Iohannis argued that the bill doesn’t clarify the situation of the Ph. D. theses currently analyzed by CNATDCU, as well as the plagiarism situations.

The vote expressed in the Senate related to the law on doctoral schools and on plagiarism was seriously criticized by both President Iohannis and PM Dacian Ciolos, while the CNATDCU President has resigned.

In a Facebook post, Klaus Iohannis drew attention that the Senate’s decision “risks to affect the impartial checking of the plagiarism accusations that became more and more often in the last years”, and signaled “the suspicious rush” in acting “to amend the Education Law without a debate on the merits, in a moment when everybody expects integrity and performance”.

“I regret the decision that Parliament took in the matter of the plagiarism. You know that we took several measures by GEO some time ago, exactly to create a clear, professional and objective framework of treating these plagiarism cases. I appreciate that we should make a connection between the university autonomy and the right and obligation of the universities to decide on plagiarisms and the accreditation or reaccreditation they must have, exactly to be sure that this university autonomy is provided in a clear framework, with responsibility, and that it exists in all the universities that have the right to drive ad develop Ph. D. theses, that scientific professional quality exists in order to make this, and establishing these things is also made by this reaccreditation”, was the MP Dacian Ciolos’s reaction.