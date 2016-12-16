CCR: Law removing 102 fees and taxes is constitutional

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided on Friday that the law regarding the removal of some fees and taxes, as well as making amendments and additions to some bills is constitutional, after the Court rejected the notification of President Klaus Iohannis.

CCR President Valer Dorneanu explained that all the critics brought to the law don’t have a constitutional ground.

“We ruled in the sense of rejecting the notification as being ungrounded, arguing that all the critics that were formulated don’t have a constitutional ground in an article, that can make us justify admitting this notification. It is constitutional,” the CCR President stated.

He added that the majority of reasons invoked in the notification practically aimed at the substance and the justification of cutting taxes, underlining that the Constitutional Court hasn’t the competence to establish what taxes are or are not valid.

According to Dorneanu, it has also been taken into account the fact that the draft law was carried out in emergency parliamentary proceeding, which would justify, in a way, the shortening of some deadlines or passing over others.

In respect to the critics according to which the Government wouldn’t have been consulted, Dorneanu mentioned that it is placed under parliamentary supervision.

The Constitutional Court solution was pronounced with majority of votes.

The decision is final and generally binding.

President Klaus Iohannis sent to the Court, a month ago, a notification of unconstitutionality regarding this law.

“I will send law slashing 102 taxes back to Parliament”

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he will send back to Parliament the law that slashes 102 taxes.

“I will return this law to Parliament, I don’t believe it is good to slash the radio fee and the tv fee without a comprehensive, calm discussion. For this reason, I will return the law; if the new Parliament debates this matter and makes a decision to drop the fee or to keep it, of course then, when it is referred to me in the form they find suitable, I will promulgate it,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

He showed that this law should have been debated by Parliament.

“I have started this series of debates. To a certain extent, these debates continued. It is possible that my sending it back to Parliament triggers – and I hope it is so – a debate, not only in the civil society where it is very welcome, but in Parliament, where it should have been held in the first place,” the head of state said.

Dragnea: CCR decision on removing 102 fees – proof that what is good for people cannot be unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court decision regarding the removal of 102 fees is a new proof that what is good for the people cannot be unconstitutional, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea satated on his Facebook page.

“It is the second proof that the ones who challenged these good laws only had an electoral stake. They believed that, if they obstruct the two laws, the PSD will lose in elections. It was a wrong calculation and everything turned against them. (…) I am glad for Romanians and I assure them again that we have stipulated for the 2017 budget both the removal of the 102 fees and well as the income growths by 15 percent for teachers and doctors,” the PSD leader mentions.