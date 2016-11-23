CCR postpones ruling on Government appeal against loan conversion law

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has postponed for January 18 its ruling on the Government’s appeal against the law regarding the conversion of Swiss Franc-denominated loans to Lei-denominated loans at the historic exchange rate, CCR President Valer Dorneanu stated on Wednesday, adding that retroactivity is “a very delicate issue.”

“It was postponed for January 18. This postponement was needed to study thoroughly the ruling and to correlate it with the ruling we issued in the case of the other law (the debt discharge law – editor’s note). We have already issued a ruling (in the case of the debt discharge law – editor’s note) but we haven’t presented the reasons and we want to avoid making uncorrelated rulings in what concerns very delicate issues such as retroactivity,” CCR President Valer Dorneanu said.

Valer Dorneanu pointed out that in the case of the debt discharge law the CCR decided that retroactivity should be correlated with the hardship principle, and in the case of the conversion law “retroactivity seems to do exclusively with this law.”

“Some issues were raised in both cases. In a way, we decided on retroactivity and we said that in that case this issue should be correlated with the hardship principle and in a way retroactivity was melted away there. In this case, retroactivity seems to do exclusively with this law, but we want to see how we correlate the reasoning,” the CCR President added.

Valer Dorneanu also stated that other unconstitutional aspects were also noticed in the loan conversion law.