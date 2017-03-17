CCR posts English versions of its rulings on conflicts among state powers

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Friday announced having posted on its website English versions of its rulings on conflicts among state powers following increased interest displayed by international organisations on this matter.

“Having regard to the interest shown by members of the Conference of European Constitutional Courts and of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, in the context of the forthcoming visit to Bucharest of presidents of constitutional courts and supreme courts in order to participate in the International Conference with the topic: “A Quarter Century of Constitutionalism,” to be hosted by the Constitutional Court of Romania on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the Court has distributed the English version of its recent case-law in the exercise of its tasks provided under Article 146 let.e) of the Constitution,” reads the CCR press statement.

According to CCR, it is about DECISION No. 63 of 8 February 2017 on applications for resolving legal conflicts of a constitutional nature between the Executive authority – the Government of Romania, on the one hand, and the Legislative authority – the Parliament of Romania, on the other hand, as well as between the Executive authority – the Government of Romania, on the one hand, and the Judicial authority – the Superior Council of Magistracy, on the other hand, submitted by the President of the Superior Council of Magistracy, and the President of Romania, respectively; DECISION No. 68 of 27 February 2017 on the application for resolving the legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government of Romania and the Public Ministry – The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice – the National Anticorruption Directorate, as submitted by the President of the Senate.

Both decisions, in electronic format, are also available on the Constitutional Court’s website, www.ccr.ro, under the section Recent Jurisprudence.