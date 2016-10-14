CCR rules new Big Brother law on handling of personal data is constitutional

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected on Thursday the challenges filed against the Big Brother Law that regulates the handling of personal data and the protection of private life in the electronic communications sector.

The legislative act was challenged at the CCR in November 2015, as part of lawsuits handled by the Bucharest District 3 and Bucharest District 6 Courts, but constitutional judges were unable to take a decision until now.

The law on the handling of personal data and the protection of private life in the electronic communications domain, the so-called Big Brother law, was promulgated by President Iohannis on 9 October 2015, after the Lower Chamber adopted it, on September 23, with 187 votes in favour, 12 against and 22 abstentions.

The law, endorsed by the leaders of parliamentary parties based on consultations that took place at the Presidential Palace in May, stipulates that subscribers’ and users’ data traffic, processed and stored by the providers of public electronic communications networks or by the providers of electronic communications services for the public, will be erased or transformed into anonymous data when they are no longer necessary for the transmitting of data traffic, but not later than three years since the data traffic was transmitted.

According to the law, the processing of data traffic in order to observe contractual terms that concern the subscribers of pre-paid communications services will be allowed within a 3-year deadline.

The data can be accessed within a framework clearly outlined by the court or with a judge’s prior authorisation.

The law also stipulates that when they are transmitted in electronic format, the queries and answers will be signed with an extended electronic signature, based on a qualified certificate issued by an accredited provider of certification services, in order to ensure the integrity of the data.

The most important and contested provision establishes that, at the request of courts, prosecution bodies or state organs with prerogatives in the national defence and security domain, with prior authorisation issued by a judge established in line with the law, the providers of a public electronic communications networks or of electronic communications services for the public will put at their disposal, at once, but not later than 48 hours, the data traffic concerned, the identification characteristics of the device used and the data on its location, in line with the stipulations concerning the protection of personal data.

Several forms of the law on personal data – the so-called Big Brother Law – were promoted since 2009, but they were rejected by the Constitutional Court for breaking personal rights and freedoms.

In fact, former Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Director George Maior resigned in January 2015, later claiming that the reason for his resignation consisted of the CCR’s decision to reject the Big Brother law.