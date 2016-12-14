CCR rules Parliament’s salary hikes for education and healthcare sectors are constitutional but postpones ruling on ‘Dragnea’ law that lowers 102 taxes

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the salary hikes are constitutional, while a decision on the law concerning the lowering of 102 taxes will be taken on Friday.

Salary hikes within the education and healthcare sectors are constitutional, the Constitutional Court of Romania decided on Wednesday, after the law approving Government Emergency Ordinance no.20, a law adopted by Parliament, was challenged by both the Romanian Government and PNL, which argued that the reports on it were filed late.

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated in November that the challenge concerns the law, not the ordinance itself.

The Lower Chamber’s joint Budget and Labour Commissions approved the hiking by 15 percent of basic salaries in the education sector starting on 1 January 2017. The amendment was voted by PSD and UDMR MPs, PNL MPs not being present. At the same time, the members of the aforementioned commissions also approved the payment of bonuses for healthcare sector employees at the level of 2016, not at the level they had in 2009, as was previously the case. They also approved the hiking by 25 percent of the basic salary of National Health Insurance Office (CNAS) personnel.

They also included other categories of beneficiaries. Thus, following an amendment proposed by Anton Hadar, President of the ‘Alma Mater’ National Federation of Trade Unions, the universities’ teaching staff and the auxiliary staff, which also includes the Central University Libraries’ personnel, will also be included in the merit rating system alongside the teaching staff.

At the same time, the Constitutional Court postponed for Friday a ruling on Liviu Dragnea’s law on the 102 taxes and fees.

The budgetary impact announced by the Finance Ministry will total RON 4.8 billion, but economists believe it will be much higher than that. According to them, the salary hikes will not influence the 2016 budget, but will make 2017 an extremely difficult year, against the backdrop in which expenditures are already at the limit, according to an analysis published by ‘Ziarul Financiar.’

“The impact for 2017 is major. We are repeating the mistakes of 2008, back when the actions taken – a budget deficit of 5.5 percent of GDP at an economic growth of over 8 percent – were the expression of total irresponsibility,” economist Ionut Dumitru stated.

Economist Aurelian Dochia added: “We will pay for this later, maybe not like in 2008-2009, because we are not in a crisis context. However, the risks are obvious. 2017 will be a year with many doubts: it’s unlikely we will still have an economic growth of 5 percent like in 2016, adding to that all the pressures on the budget decided this year. The favourable landscape could change as a result of surpassing a budget deficit of 3 percent of GDP, consequently the interest rates could change and the country rating could be put in doubt.”

Parliament is hiking salaries despite the fiscal-budgetary responsibility law (no.69/2010), which reads: “Legislative acts that lead to a rise in expenditures on public sector personnel or pensions cannot be modified less than 180 days before the Government’s mandate expires, in line with Article 110, Paragraph 1 of the Romanian Constitution, republished.”

The law was drafted precisely to prevent the excesses registered in the 2008-2009 election years. However, the breaking of the law can be easily solved, through a single phrase: “Through derogation from law X.”

Why do economists have a deja-vu when seeing Parliament’s recent decision? Things which in time became negative examples took place during the elections campaign of 2008 (parliamentary elections) and of 2009 (presidential elections). Against the backdrop of the elections campaign, the consolidated budget’s expenditures on personnel rose by 72 percent in a single year, from RON 25 billion in 2007 to RON 42 billion in 2008. The effect of the expenditure-hiking laws adopted in 2008 spilled-over into 2009 too. Thus, the budget’s expenditures on salaries rose by another almost RON 4 billion year-on-year, to RON 46.7 billion in 2009, an overall growth of 87 percent compared to 2007. There is no certain data showing how much this influx of money influenced the exchange rate. There was a “mix,” according to economist Ionut Dumitru, between the serious international context and the bad policies adopted by the Government.

What is certain is that from September 2008 to December 2008 the RON lost 7 percent of its value, dropping from RON 3.62/EUR in September to RON 3.91/EUR in December. By December 2009, when the presidential elections were over, the RON had lost 16.5 percent against the EUR compared to the autumn of 2008, when the political parties entered the elections campaign.

During that period, the budget deficit (ESA) doubled, from 2.8 percent in 2007 to 5.5 percent in 2008, and spectacularly jumped to 9.5 percent of GDP in 2009, against the backdrop of the economic crisis.

“It is reckless to have a budget deficit of 5.5 percent of GDP (in 2008 – editor’s note) at an economic growth of 8.5 percent. Had this 2008 backsliding not been there, the crisis wouldn’t have hit us so strongly. Poland’s example is a lesson: the Poles did not fall in a recession because they didn’t have the macro imbalances we had,” Ionut Dumitru stated, according to Mediafax.

What followed is known – salary cuts accompanied by a suggestive explanation given by President Traian Basescu at the time: the state is a fat man riding on the back of a thin man, the latter being the economy.

In 2008, Popescu-Tariceanu’s PNL Government formally refused to hike education sector salaries by 50 percent as demanded by Parliament. But the members of Government who were MPs and the PNL MPs voted in favour, just like the rest. The hikes were cancelled by the Boc Government that followed, but teachers and other categories won in court the salary rights that Parliament had offered to them. Courts ruled the payment of RON 11 billion, of which RON 9 billion have been paid so far.

“The scenario could repeat. The Government to come will notice it cannot pay the sums Parliament is deciding now and will cancel them, but people will win the hikes in court,” Ionut Dumitru stated.

Dragnea welcomes CCR decision on education and healthcare salary hikes

In a posting on Facebook, the PSD President welcomed on Wednesday the CCR decision on the hiking of salaries.

“I welcome the CCR decision on the hiking of salaries by 15 percent for healthcare and education sector employees!

“We trust President Iohannis will promulgate the law as quickly as possible, so that these hikes would come into force on 1 January 2017.

“#PSD has taken into account these hikes in the draft budget it presented in the elections campaign. Just as we took into account hiking the minimum salary to RON 1,450, also starting on January 1,” Dragnea wrote on Facebook.