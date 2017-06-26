CCR: The President may censor the publication of the judges’ separate opinions

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) adopted on Thursday a decision by which the President of the Court will be able to block any separate or rival opinion to be published, if he appreciates that it brings criticisms to the Court, or that it has a “judgmental”, “ostentatious” or “political” nature.

“Judgmental, ostentatious, provocative or political opinions, as well as those leading to such a conclusion, are forbidden” reads the CCR decision which was published in the Official Journal on Friday evening.

The document also mentions the manner of drawing up the rival opinions.

“The separate or rival opinion may not transgress the opinion of the judge to turn into a punctual criticism against the Constitutional Court’s decision, and it cannot be a biased examination or in an open criticism against it. The separate or rival opinion, by its direct or indirect wording, cannot affect the binding general character of the Constitutional Court’s decisions” reads the CCR decision.

According to it, if a CCR judge does not comply with these regulations, the CCR President, by a resolution, may order that the separate or rival opinion will not be published in the Official Journal or on the CCR webpage, nor to be attached to the file of the case.

The Court’s decision has been taken “considering a number of separate or rival opinions drawn up against the Constitutional Court’s decisions, especially referring to the rival opinions against the Decisions no.304/2017 (related to the Law no.90 – e.n.) and no.392/2017 (related to the abuse of office – e.n.), which bring into discussion the fact that the binding character of the decisions may be affected by some of the Constitutional Court’s judges themselves”.