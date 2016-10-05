CCR to be notified for declassification of DIPI documents in Oprea-Toba case

High Court of Justice (ICCJ) judges admitted on Tuesday the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) request to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in connection with the declassification of documents concerning the way the operative funds of the Directorate for Intelligence and Internal Protection (DIPI) were spent, documents that former Interior Minister Petre Toba (photo) refused to declassify for prosecutors, Agerpres informs.

The decision was taken as part of the trial in which former Deputy Premier Gabriel Oprea has been indicted for malfeasance in office. The DNA asked the High Court of Justice judges to declassify the documents that concern DIPI expenditures, documents that former Interior Minister Petre Toba refused to place at their disposal.

“The content of the addresses issued by DIPI and the Interior Ministry shows that these institutions refused to declassify both the settlement reports on the operative expenditures that represent the objective side of the crimes for which Gheorghe Nicolae, Nelu Zarnica, Danut Marian Iacob and Gabriel Nicolae Pavel have been indicted in the case, as well as other documents which are essential for solving the present case. Based on Article 352, Paragraph 11 of the Criminal Procedure Code, we are asking the court to initiate the declassification procedure for the documents that are essential for solving the case,” reads the DNA request.

DNA is criminally prosecuting Petre Toba for aiding and abetting.

According to the DNA, on April 1, at a time when Gabriel Oprea and the DIPI directors were being investigated, Petre Toba refused to partially declassify documents concerning the management of operative funds.

Prosecutors claim that DIPI directors procured goods that had nothing to do with the purpose of the operative funds: mini slide dollhouses worth RON 7,000; playing cards, darts, bows, volleyball balls worth RON 4,000; treadmills worth RON 12,000; microwave oven worth around RON 17,000; fountain pens worth RON 13,000; uniforms, special order leather-wrapped limited edition books, festive dinners for DIPI’s non-commissioned officers.