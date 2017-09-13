Celebration of the Romanian Firefighters Day. President Klaus Iohannis hands over the battle flags to 11 units under the orders of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations

President Klaus Iohannis handed on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Firefighters Day, the battle flags to 11 units under the orders of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, stating that their devotion to the father land proven in the hardest moments in the history of our nation, has earned the military firefighters the nation’s entire gratitude.

“Today we participate in a special moment when we respectfully remember the heroism of the military firefighters who laid their lives down during the 1848 Revolution of Romania, defending the ideals of national freedom and social emancipation. Through their sacrifice, those fallen during the armed clashes on Spirii Hill made a decisive contribution to the construction of modern Romania. For their devotion to the country in the hardest moments in our nation’s history, the military firefighters deserve our full gratitude,” Klaus Iohannis told the ceremony in Bucharest Carol Park.

According to the President, “there is no greater honor than keeping alive the memory of the heroes, and there is no greater privilege than carrying on their creed.”

In his opinion, the credibility and efficient functioning of state institutions, as well as Romania’s respecting its commitments towards the EU and NATO partners depend inclusively on the responsible way firefighters act on a daily basis.

“Thank you for everything you do and I urge you to maintain the same high standards of competence! Wherever duty sends you, be worthy of your forerunners and remember that there is no greater honor than being at the service of fellow people, secure their safety! A democratic, prosperous and respected Romania can only consolidate in a society where the fundamental values of citizens are respected, and communities feel defended against dangers. Through your work, dedication and permanent efforts, you make a safe climate possible. In conclusion, let me convey to you on the occasion of the celebration of the Romanian Firefighters Day, our thanks, appreciation and our gratitude,” concluded the head of state.

PM congratulates firefighters: ISU registers highest growth ever

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday sent a congratulation message to Romanian firemen, on the occasion of Firefighters Day, underscoring, at the same time, the progress made on a professional and logistics level by all Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) structures.

“I am opening the Government meeting with a warm and sincere ‘Many happy returns of the day!’ to the Romanian firefighters, with gratitude for what they have done in history, for what they represent today and with hope for the future. I am taking this opportunity to thank and congratulate Mrs Minister Carmen Dan [Interior Minister] for everything that happened this year at ISU. In fact, I believe that this is the highest growth ever at ISU in terms of technique, confidence, staff, ISU overall,” Mihai Tudose said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

The PM participated on Wednesday in the ceremony in which President Klaus Iohannis handed over the battle flags to 11 ISU units under the coordination of the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), on the occasion of Firefighters Day, an event organised in Ca