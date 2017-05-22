Central Bank’s Isarescu: Credibility of banks has dropped in recent years, it must be regained. Banks must be closer to clients, must cultivate them

Romanian banks must regain their credibility before clients, after a period of several years in which that credibility slumped, in parallel with lending, and they must be closer to clients and must cultivate them, BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu stated on Monday at the “Financial Market Forum” event organised by the Romanian Banking Association (ARB).

Isarescu emphasised that there are all conditions for the regaining of confidence, considering that the banking system is very solid and has access to liquidity.

“There is the need to regain your credibility after all these years, it has dropped. There is all data for it to be regained, to the extent in which it was lost,” Isarescu stated.

He emphasised that if a bank has too many litigations with its clients it must find methods to negotiate and solve these problems within the bank, considering that banks must be closer to their clients for lending to grow.

“The manner of tackling prudence by taking a step back in what concerns lending no longer works. You must be closer to clients, you must cultivate clients. These things are done through benevolence, understanding of needs and negotiation,” Isarescu stated.

He reiterated that the banking system did not need public funds to overcome the financial crisis, and it is now in a very good situation that features an excess of liquidity and a low level – around 10 percent – of bad loans.

“Never in 27 years have I witnessed a better yet riskier macroeconomic situation”

Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu also stated on Monday, at the “Financial Market Forum” event organised by the Romanian Banking Association, that he has never witnessed in 27 years a better but at the same time riskier macroeconomic situation in Romania.

“In my rather-too-long career I have never ever witnessed, in 27 years, a better macroeconomic situation, but it is equally true that I have also not seen a riskier one. There is no contradiction, nor conflict. When you get so high, if I may use a metaphor, the risk of a fall is bigger and the effects are greater. In other words, we must persevere, we mustn’t stagnate for fear of the risks, we should take risks under greater caution. This is not a contradictory message, either,” said Mugur Isarescu.

He specified that from the point of view of several indicators one can talk about a relaunching of loans.

“After a financial crisis, it is known that the resumption of lending does not usually come first and at the beginning, growth revival is not based on lending. This is how things happen in most countries and if we look at behaviour from other countries, this is how it went. The fact that in recent years there has been a decrease in financial leverage to record low levels, so to say, from a European point of view, does not belong outside of a scenario both European and international, so to say. This is what happens after a major financial crisis,” Isarescu said.

The Governor of the central bank told bankers that they need to regain the credibility rightly or wrongly eroded in the last few years. He moreover requested banks to better explain to the public the fact that banks were not helped with public money because otherwise they will not come out of this “muteness” that gives the appearance of guilt.

According to him, the banks’ solvency is high, about 18 percent, when it should be between 11 and 12 percent.