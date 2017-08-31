Ceremony to authorize the Royal Canadian Air Force deployed at the “Mihai Kogalniceanu” Air Base for air police operations. DefMin Tutuianu: NATO missions at “Kogalniceanu” Base increase response speed to security threats and challenges

National Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu stated on Thursday, on the occasion of the ceremony for authorizing the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) deployed at the “Mihai Kogalniceanu” Air Base for air police operations, that NATO missions of this kind increase the response speed to emerging security threats and challenges.

“I wanted to attend today, as a sign of my appreciation for the complex mission that you are conducting at the “Mihail Kogalniceanu” Air Base, a mission that will contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as the strengthening of the inter-operability between Romanian Air Forces and the Canadian ones. I highlight the deterrence concept because it has to be understood in its true meaning. Unfortunately, 2014 brought a fundamental change in the security paradigm of the entire European continent. The direct and significant impact made its presence known globally. But, on the Eastern flank of the Alliance, the impact and implications are much deeper and complex. In this context, this mission proves NATO’s vigilance, but also the increase of its speed of reaction to security threats and challenges that are developing and diversifying,” Tutuianu stated.

The National Defence Minister also said that the security climate in the area requires proper measures, as the North Alliance is in process of implementing a series of adequate strategies.

Minister Tutuianu also highlighted the fact that Romania is one of the NATO members that understood the stringent necessity of reconfiguring defence budgets and enrolling them on an upward trend.

“NATO’s credibility, in general, but also of its member states, in particular, will finally depend on the allocation by the member states of the necessary resources for providing the military capabilities that we need in a complex security context such the one we are facing today. Romania is firmly engaged in this direction, and by the end of the year, our country will become one of the only six NATO countries that understand and put efforts to fulfill the commitment to earmark 2 percent of the GDP to defence expenditures. This political commitment is to be endorsed by a ten-year period, until 2026, and the Army’s endowment programme was designed for such a financial allocation. 2017 is an extremely important year, not just in terms of equipping the Romanian Army, but it proves, alongside our allies and partners, our country’s mobilisation and maneuver capacity of the combat forces in the Black Sea region, with a high degree of inter-operability and precision,” Minister Adrian Tutuianu concluded.

The ceremony, held on the aircraft parking platform, was also attended by Canada’s Ambassador in Bucharest Kevin Hamilton, General Air Force Lieutenant Ruben C. Garcia Servert, who is also the Commander of NATO’s Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) in Torrejon, Spain, Brigadier General Scott Clancy, the director general of RCAF planning and superior officers.

Canadian Air Task Force Romania detachment, deployed at the “Mihail Kogalniceanu” Air Base is made up of approximately 135 servicemen (pilots and technical staff) and CF-188 Hornet aircraft, being scheduled to conduct, in the next four months, alongside MiG-21 LanceR aircraft and Romanian Air Forces, strengthened air police missions under NATO command. The joined missions are conducted with Romanian pilots and will contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity, while strengthening inter-operability between the Romanian and Canadian forces.

The deployment of RCAF’s aircraft to Romania is part of the implementation of the Action Plan for ensuring NATO’s operational capacity on the Eastern flank of the Alliance, both on north and south areas, and proves NATO’s unity and determination as a response to challenges of the security environment.

The Royal Canadian Air Forces (RCAF) are at their second mission in Romania, after the one conducted in April-August 2014, at the “General Emanoil Ionescu” 71st Air Base, in Campia Turzii and taking part by rotation in this mission with other allied nations, as part of operation Reassurance.

Defence Ministry seeking international partners to develop Romania’s national arms industry

Tutuianu also stated on Thursday that there is interest in attracting foreign investors and entering business partnerships with traditional international investors for the implementation of eight major military acquisition and procurement programmes that are to be implemented in a ten years’ period, as well as for the development of the Romanian defence industry and the manufacturing of some components in the country.

“We have eight major acquisition and procurement programmes for the Romanian Armed Forces that are included in a defence spending of 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product under a 10-year programme spanning 2017-2026. We are conducting talks regarding several components; obviously they have to be harmonised afterwards, after we reach final conclusions. We have had important discussions with companies that want to create joint ventures in Romania, joint ventures that must be partners of the Romanian Army in this endeavor,” Tutuianu said on a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on Thursday.

He added that there is an ongoing dialogue with US and European firms on a several important components that the Romanian national defence industry would like to manufacture.

“We continue to discuss important components with US and European companies. We are interested in completing discussions on an armuored personnel carrier following two versions: a joint venture at the Bucharest Mechanical Plant, and a second one at Moreni, with the former to produce non-amphibious carriers, and the latter amphibious ones,” said Tutuianu.

He added that there is also interest in purchasing new weapons, such as assault rifles and radars.

Tutuianu reiterated that at the end of September, three more F-16 aircraft will be brought in to complete the 12-aircraft squadron.

“On September 27, we will bring in three more aircraft to complete the 12-aircraft squadron with F-16s. Our intention is that in the years to come, probably starting in 2019-2020, depending on the outcome of talks, to complete the equipping of the Romanian Air Force with 36 more F-16s. We would like at least one squadron to be made up of F-35 aircraft. It’s not what we want, it’s a government-to-government agreement with the American partner,” he said.

Tutuianu: Upgrading and equipping Military Fleet takes seven years

Minister of National Defence Adrian Tutuianu on Thursday stated that the Romanian Naval Forces’ endowment programme with the four new corvettes has a component that includes the achievement of the second stage of upgrading and equipping with weapons the frigates of the 22 Type (F-221 King Ferdinand and F-222 Queen Mary), acquired 14 years ago from the UK, according to the government resolution draft published on the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) website for public consultation.

“The four corvettes will be bought in an effort that we think will take seven days. This will be a competitive dialogue procedure and we are interested, as I told you, in having as many as possible of these economic operations carried out in Romania, for we need economic development, we need jobs, taxes and fees paid and important technological transfer. I have seen certain comments that have appeared in the mass media that nobody comes to build a shipyard especially for us to produce four corvettes. This was understood wrongly; what we are interested in are the collaborations with the Romanian industry in the field and there are companies running on Romanian capital or foreign capital that have production facilities in Romania, Braila, Galati, Tulcea, Constanta and even Mangalia,” explained Tutuianu, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.

According to the Minister, it was decided that the upgrading of the frigates must take place at the same time with the building of the four corvettes.

“The frigates belong to the same package of measures, for the effort of having the frigates modernized must be made simultaneously with the building of the corvettes and they must be complementary things, to complete one another, with the endowment component to be added to this combat ships,” Minister of National Defence Adrian Tutuianu underscored.