Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 disconnected from National Power Grid

Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 was disconnected on Friday morning at 8:25 hrs from the National Power Grid because of a malfunction on a 400 KV power evacuation line to the National Power Grid, belonging to the electricity transport operator, Nuclearelectrica announces in a release sent to Agepres.

“This perturbation occurred because the adverse weather in the area produced the automatic disconnection of Unit 1 turbo generator from the National Power Grid, while the reactor continues to function in the low-power mode. The power plant systems are working according to the project and there is no impact on the nuclear security of the reactor, the exploitation staff, the population and the environment,” company representatives point out.

Constanta County, where the nuclear power plant is located, is under a Code Red advisory for snowfalls and blizzard until 18:00 hrs.