CERT-RO buys equipment to raise ability to investigate cyber security incidents

The Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT) has purchased equipment, through an open auction procedure, in order to increase the investigation ability for cybernetic incidents, according to an announcement published on Friday on the Electronic System for Public Procurement (SEAP).

The purchase targeted to conclude some supply contracts within the project titled ” The growth of the investigation ability of cyber security incidents”, which were divided on batches as follows: I – Network Forensic type platform; II – Traffic analysis system; III – Collection point, storage and analysis of digital samples; IV – Auditing system of the Cybernetic Infrastructures of National Interest (ICIN) with high traffic; V – Unidirectional data transfer system.

The final value of the contracts that were assigned stands at 1,885,016 lei, without the VAT and the criteria of selection consisted in choosing the lowest price.

On 24 October a contract was assigned to the Certsign SA company from Bucharest worth 576,940 lei, without the VAT, and on 31 October another two contracts were assigned to the Power Net Consulting SRL company, also from Bucharest, a contract which stood at 519,987 lei, without the VAT and another one which stood at 761,156 lei, without the VAT.

Furthermore, on 3 November, a contract was assigned to the Stream Networks SRL from Bucharest worth 26,933 lei, without the VAT.

The main methods of funding and payment come from the state budget.

The main location for delivering the equipment is the CERT-RO headquarters, the release points out.