Chair of SRI Oversight Committee Tutuianu:SRI Director terminates all protocols that don’t correspond anymore

Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig decided to terminate all protocols with other institutions, including in the Justice area, that are no longer corresponding to the necessity, present and utility criteria, Chairman of Parliament’s SRI Oversight Committee Adrian Tutuianu announced on Tuesday.

“The SRI concluded protocols starting 1992 at the initiative of the service or other institutions of Romania, some of them were approved through the decisions of the Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT). The protocols are bilateral or multilateral, therefore we have two or multiple signatories. The vast majority of these protocols fall under state secrecy because they are related to objectives, resources or information of the SRI. There were and still are protocols concluded with the Interior Ministry (MAI), the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP), the Justice Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, the Trade Ministry, the Healthcare Ministry,” Tutuianu stated after the hearing of SRI Director in the committee.

He stated that Eduard Hellvig decided to terminate all protocols that are no longer corresponding to the judicial realities.

“Following an analysis conducted by the SRI, at Mr. Hellvig’s order, it was established that some cooperation documents are no longer corresponding with judicial realities and also they aren’t correlated with legislative amendments that occurred from the moment they were concluded, and some of the other protocols have reached their objectives. As a result, the SRI Director decided to terminate all protocols that are in this situation, with the notification of co-signatories, including the protocols in the Justice area, that are no longer corresponding to the necessity, present and utility criteria,” Tutuianu stated.

According to Tutuianu, in the meeting the need of a modern normative act that will allow the SRI to function in optimal conditions was reiterated.

“In relation to the protocols concluded between the Prosecutor’s Offices and the SRI, I mention that there is a protocol concluded on 4.02.2009 between the SRI and the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ). The protocol is based on the Law No.14/1991, the Law No.51/1992, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Law regarding the protection of classified information, the Laws of organizing the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) or the Law No.78/2000 regarding the fight of corruption acts. There are decisions of the CSAT from 2004 and 2007 that stipulated the cooperation between the SRI and the Public Ministry, and the 2015-2019 defence strategy stipulated some protocols to be concluded between institutions that have a role in ensuring national security,” Tutuianu mentioned.