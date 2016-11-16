Chairman of China-Romania Friendship Association: Romanian Film Festival promotes traditional values

Chairman of the China-Romania Friendship Association Wang Tieshan stated that he is pleased with the organization of the Romanian Film Festival in China, stressing out that the event is highlighting the traditional relations between the two countries.

Former Consul General of China in Bucharest Wang Tieshan stated that Romania is like a second homeland for him.

“For me, it is a great joy to be hosting such a beautiful festival to this high level, which offers the Chinese viewers exceptional Romanian films. This event will promote, in addition the traditional relations of friendship between China and Romania, especially in the cultural area,” Wang Tieshan stated for Agerpres.

Wang Tieshan added that these relations are developing in all the areas, in the past years the political exchanges being “very frequent.”

“Moreover, many economic relations have developed very much, which actually are part of the relations of China with the EU. I believe it to be a very good trend,” the Chairman of the China-Romania Friendship Association stated.

He brought to mind that in China there are numerous Romanian residents, some of them carrying out successful economic activities, cultural relations, or in the fashion area.

“Romania is like my second homeland. I have studied there ever since 1973. Therefore, I have been living and working in Romania for over 20 years, until April last year. In 1985 I have worked for a year in the Newsroom of Publications for Abroad, in Casa Scanteii. This newsroom was part of AGERPRES. I have very beautiful memories from that period. I have collaborated very well with the colleagues there, who were exceptional sinologists. Among them I would mention Romulus Budura, who became afterwards Romanian Ambassador in Beijing. And I have worked four times with China’s Embassy in Bucharest and I also had a tenure in Constanta,” Wang Tieshan mentioned.