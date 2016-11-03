Chairman Tariceanu: Radio-TV licence fee law to pass unchanged if sent back for re-examination

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Wednesday in western Timisoara that the law providing for the repealing of the radio-TV licence fees will be adopted as is if President Klaus Iohannis sends it back to Parliament for re-examination.

”If he sends the law passed by Parliament back for re-examination, I can tell you clearly that the law will once again pass with not amendment, as it initially left Parliament. Mark my words! No matter if it happens under the current or the next Legislature. I have no doubt about that,” Tariceanu told a news conference.

He added that public consultation is very useful, but it cannot substitute for ”debates and decisions in the democratic forum, which Parliament is.”

”Parliament passed this package and, as far as we, the Liberals, are concerned, I believe it is a set of highly useful and welcomed measures. The countries with prosperous economies are countries with a more relaxed fiscal system that is easier to manage, and the costs of managing many of the rates and taxes slated for repealing are higher than the revenue they generate. That is why I find calling into question such a package of measures inappropriate,” said co-Tariceanu, who is also co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

ALDE’s Tariceanu on future prime minister: I’m still holding strong

Co-chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Wednesday in Timisoara that he is not ashamed with his tenure as prime minister and that he is currently at an age where he is still holding strong.

“I have also discussed with Sorin Campeanu and Daniel Constantin: ‘Are you ready to engage (e.n. – as prime minister)? Yes, we are.’ I believe I had a tenure which I’m not ashamed of, I wouldn’t say it was perfect, I’m at an age where I’m still holding strong, therefore we can make plans for the future,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated, when asked during a press conference if he knows who will be the prime minister proposed by the ALDE after the parliamentary elections.

After Tariceanu mentioned their names, ALDE’s Co-Chairmen Daniel Constantin and Sorin Campeanu added the following: “ALDE has, maybe, the most options for the prime minister office,” mentioning Calin Popescu Tariceanu for the respective office.