Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-Romania concludes first know-how exchange project between companies

The Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-Romania (CCE-R) on Monday concluded a first know-how exchange project between companies from the two countries worth about 100,000 euro, reads a Monday release by the CCE-R.

The project jointly carried by CCE-R and the Switzerland-Central Europe Trade Chamber (SEC) aimed at offering a boost to the development of business relations between Romania and Switzerland both bilaterally and on third markets, as well as corporate know-how transfer between the two.

The project’s total value was rd 100,000 euro and included holding two business forums, one in Bucharest and another in Zurich, with participation of the business milieu from both countries, an online networking platform and the facilitation of partners’ identification from both countries.

The concrete results of the project have included market prospecting visits on behalf of some Swiss companies interested in opening offices in Romania, a concrete partnership concluded between a Romanian company and a Swiss one, facilitation of a convention of nearly 160 Romanian and Swiss companies on the occasion of the two forums organised in Bucharest and Zurich.

Part of the programme, around 30 Swiss and Romanian companies were registered in the Swiss-Romanian Business Partnership platform.

The project was co-funded under a grant from Switzerland, via the Swiss Contribution to the enlarged European Union.

The Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-Romania was established in December 2000 and its main goal is to stimulate and ease economic relationship between Switzerland and Romania. The CCE-R is the partner in Romania of the Switzerland-Central Europe Trade Chamber (SEC), member of the SwissCham (Association of Swiss Foreign Trade Chambers) and partner of the Switzerland Global EntrepriseNetwork (S-GE), all based in Zurich. The CCE-R gathers currently about 70 members, with its business being backed by the Swiss Embassy in Bucharest.