Chamber of Deputies adopts draft establishing 25 March as National Day of Forests

The day of 25 March was declared the National Day of Forests, according to a legislative proposal, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

The initiative was approved by 265 votes to 29 and two abstentions.

The draft law provides the establishment of the National Day of Forests on 25 March, aimed at increasing the awareness level on the management, preservation and sustainable development of all types of forests, to the benefit of the present and future generations.

The central public authority that is in charge of forestry, the administrators of the state-owned forests, the private forest districts, together with local public authorities and NGOs can organize events and public actions devoted to the celebration of the National Day of Forests, the draft points out.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making forum.