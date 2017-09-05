Chamber passes bill amending referendum law

At a plenary session on Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill amending and supplementing Law 3/2000 on calling and holding referenda, which provides that the referendum on reviewing the Constitution must take place on Sunday, namely the last Sunday of the 30-day period since the Parliament’s adoption of the reviewing initiative. The bill was initiated by 47 PSD parliamentarians.

According to the amendments brought to the Referendum Law, it is explicitly provided that the referendum must take place on Sunday, in the circumstances in which the current law leaves open the possibility to organize a plebiscite in any day of the week.

Specifically, the bill supported by the PSD senators consists in adding 4 paragraphs to Article 6 of the Referendum Law.

The bill mentions that the referendum on the revision of the Constitution must take place within 30 days of Parliament approving the revision initiative.

“The Citizens of Romania are called upon to express their will by voting in a national referendum on the revision of the Constitution, to be held no later than 30 days of the adoption of a draft or proposal for revision, in accordance with the provisions of Article 151 (3) in the Constitution of Romania. The Government shall decide on a date for the referendum and make it public immediately by means of mass communication,” reads the bill.

It also says that the draft Constitution as adopted by each chamber of Parliament or by a joint meeting of the chambers in case of divergences should be sent within two days to the Constitutional Court, which proceeds according to the law.

“Should the revision legislative initiative be found to exceed the limits of the revision, it shall be deemed incomplete and sent to Parliament for the procedure to resume.”

The bill was also adopted by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is in this case the decision-making body, and the bill is to be promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis.

Dragnea: I hope nobody will challenge the Referendum Law at CCR. We could have a decision on the family by the winter

PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that a timetable on organizing the referendum on the family matter can be set after President Klaus Iohannis will promulgate the law adopted on Tuesday by the Parliament, on the manner in which the bills on reviewing the Constitution are voted, estimating that, if there will be no appeals at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) or other delays, we could have a decision by the winter.

“We have adopted an important law that completes the Referendum Law, namely the procedures on amending the Constitution, it was a legislative void, the initiatives on amending the Constitution by the citizens’ initiative had no procedure set by the law. With today’s adoption, of course, after the promulgation, we made one more step in order to organize the referendum for redefining the family in Constitution” Dragnea stated.

Asked about the term for this voting, he said that no timetable can be set until President Klaus Iohannis will promulgate the law.

“When he will promulgate the law, my colleagues in the Senate will adopt in the end the la amending the Constitution, and only then we will be able to estimate a timetable. Let’s hope there will be no problems at Cotroceni and the law will be promulgated. I hope nobody will challenge the law at CCR, there are no reasons, so that by the winter we will have this referendum, in order to let Romanian people tp express themselves” Dragnea also said.

PM Tudose about the referendum on revising the Constitution: I am definitely supporting it

PM Mihai Tudose stated on Tuesday at the Parliament that he is “definitely” supporting the referendum on revising the Constitution.

“Yes, of course”, PM Mihai Tudose said, asked if he will support the referendum on revising the Constitution.