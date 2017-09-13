Chambers Speakers notify court of possible legal conflict between Parliament, Public Prosecution Service

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea announced on Wednesday that he and Senate Chairman Calin-Popescu Tariceanu had notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a possible legal conflict of a constitutional nature between Parliament and the Public Prosecution Service.

“I and Mr Tariceanu today have notified CCR about a possible legal conflict of a constitutional nature between Parliament and the Public Prosecution Service,” Dragnea said at Parliament House.

The decision to refer the matter to CCR comes as a result of the refusal by the chief prosecutor with the national Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) to appear before an inquiry committee of the Romanian Parliament, the attorney general’s refusal to take action against the chief prosecutor of DNA’s violation of legal provisions and the attorney general’s refusal to submit to the inquiry committee a copy of criminal prosecution file 213/P/2017 registered with the Criminal Investigation Section of the Attorney General’s Office with the Supreme Court of Justice.