Chambers’ Standing Bureaus – positive notice about President’s demand to organise referendum

The Standing Bureau of the Chambers of Deputies and the Senate gave on Tuesday an unanimous positive notice to President’s Klaus Iohannis’s demand regarding the triggering of procedures for the organisation of a national referendum.

The representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition) and Save Romania Union (USR, opposition) expressed their agreement for the issuing of a positive opinion, maintaining that the President’s solicitation is justified and well-grounded.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR, opposition) deputy Marton Arpad said he also agreed to issuing a favourable opinion, but with observations related to the way this referendum should unfold.

Serban Nicolae (the Social Democratic Party, ruling), the chairman of the Senate Standing Bureau mentioned that the two committees will give a technical notification to the President’s solicitation on its lawfulness, and from this point of view supports a favourable opinion. In return, he showed that such a referendum is not necessary, and the budget draft for this year does not provide for the 250 million lei necessary for organising the referendum.