Chief of General Staff Ciuca, at Special Operations Forces symposium in USA

General Nicolae Ciuca, Chief of General Staff, on a visit to the US, attended the Special Operations Forces symposium organized by Global Special Operations Forces Foundation, the discussions being centered on adapting their role to new security challenges.

The event took place on February 22 through 23, the focus of the discussions being the interoperability increase and the integration of conventional forces and special ones in future missions, the development of ISR (Intelligence-Surveillance-Reconnaissance) capabilities and their harmonization with the use of the other defence capabilities, forces and resources, specified the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on Friday in a press release .

The possibilities to find effective ways of support of the conventional forces by the special forces were also addressed.

The Chief of General Staff held presentation titled “Transforming special operation forces – Romanian Army’s strategic priority,” stressing the importance of the human – technology relationship and the challenges generated by the current security context.

“This symposium was the appropriate framework for interacting with personalities from the political-military environment of the states that have strategic partnerships with the US and also an opportunity to present the role of the special operations forces in Romania, which may become the center of regional gravity. The Romanian special forces are undergoing an extensive transformation process, but I want to emphasize that they are ready for the mission, they are able to fulfill a range of missions, national or multinational, whenever and wherever needed,” specified General Ciuca, as quoted by MApN.

The Chief of General Staff launched an invitation for all present at the symposium to attend the next conference of Special Operations forces, “Global Special Operations Forces Symposium Europe”, to be hosted by Romania at the end of September.

General Ciuca meets USSOCOM Commander in US

Chief of the Romanian Army General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, who is paying a visit to the US, had a meeting with Commander of the US Special Operations Command-USSOCOM General Raymond A. Thomas. The discussion mainly focused on increasing the inter-operability and integration of conventional and special forces of the two countries in the modern combat space.

Moreover, during the meeting topics regarding the missions conducted within the stability efforts in Afghanistan were tackled, as well as the development of some specific capabilities for special operations forces, identifying some new means of increasing the inter-operability and taking part to joint training activities of Romanian and American servicemen, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent on Friday mentions.

The Chief of the Romanian Army General Staff expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation of the US Special Forces with the Special Operations Forces of the Romanian Army, in the context of reassuring measures established on the Alliance level, especially within the exercise programmes titled “ENDURING JCET” and Operation “Atlantic Resolve” (OAR).

Moreover, the results of the security assistance programmes in the area of special operation forces were presented and the role and contribution of these programmes was emphasized in relation to the development of the Romanian-American relations.

Within the visit, General Ciuca met with Romanian General Staff personnel who is conducting activities in the central command and the US special operations command, USCENTCOM (the US Central Command) and USSOCOM (the US Special Operations Command) respectively.